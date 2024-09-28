Harry Potter fans flock to Universal Studios in touching tribute to Maggie Smith

After the announcement on September 27 that beloved Harry Potter actor Dame Maggie Smith had died, fans of the franchise have come together to pay tribute to Professor McGonagall.

Smith died at 89 years old after an award-winning career on screen that first began in 1956. Most famously known for her roles in Downton Abbey and Harry Potter, Smith has become the subject of emotional tributes from both fans and co-stars.

Playing the no-nonsense Professor of Transfiguration in the Harry Potter films, Smith appeared for the first time in the opening scene of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. She would go on to become one of the guiding figures for Harry and his friends in Hogwarts.

On September 28, fans gathered outside a recreation of the castle at Universal Studios Orlando and raised their wands for Smith. It’s a gesture that originated in the films following Dumbledore’s death, and has been recreated in real life for both Michael Gambon and Alan Rickman, who died in 2023 and 2016, respectively.

Fellow Harry Potter co-stars have also released statements, praising Smith’s talent and legend status.

Star of the franchise Daniel Radcliffe wrote: “She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny.

“I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Emma Watson also shared her own words on Instagram, posting to her stories: “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend – the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with.

“It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring.

“Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I’ll miss you.”