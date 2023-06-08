Harry Potter actress wants professor role in HBO reboot

One of the actresses from the original series of Harry Potter movies has shared her interest in starring in the HBO television reboot, possibly starring as a professor or similar in the highly anticipated upcoming show.

Fans were split when it was first announced that HBO is working on a new Harry Potter TV series, with each book taking up an entire season.

While it allows for a far more in-depth look into the wizarding world, fans have debated whether bringing these stories to life so soon after the films is necessary. Others have also called for more spin-off series’, such as ideas based around the Marauders or the Hogwarts founders.

That said, HBO hasn’t changed its plans at all and is likely well underway with its Potter series — and we could yet see some familiar faces in the show.

Tonks to return in Harry Potter HBO show?

Natalia Tena, the actress behind Auror and Metamorphmagus (shapeshifter) Nymphadora Tonks, has thrown her hat in the ring to be in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot, saying that she will “definitely [be] putting that to my agent.”

In a conversation with Screen Rant, Tena said: “Actually, when I found out about the HBO thing, I think there’s that initial thing as an actor where you’re like, ‘Oh, don’t remake something…’ But then I was like, ‘No, it’s going to be amazing!’

“I got really excited about it. Then I was like, ‘Do you think I’m old enough now to play one of the teachers? How can I get another gig on this amazing project?’ So, I’m definitely putting that to my agent.”

While the other actors haven’t necessarily been outspoken in their desire to feature in the show, that hasn’t stopped links from being made and fans from choosing their ideal cast.

One actor who has always been open about being down to appear in future Potter shows or feature films is Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton, who has joked before about wanting to play Draco’s father, Lucius, if there was ever to be a reboot or spin-off show.

While casting hasn’t been made public yet, and the show is still very much in its infancy, not expected to release until 2025/2026, comments like these from Tena will definitely give fans of the Potter stories a cause for excitement.

Check out everything we know about the Harry Potter TV remake here.