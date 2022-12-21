Harrison Ford explains why he joined MCU for Captain America: New World Order

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Actor Harrison Ford just broke his silence on the new role in the MCU as Thunderbolt Ross, explaining why he has now made the decision to leap over into the comic book world of Marvel.

Back in October, it was confirmed that Harrison Ford – best known for his roles as Indiana Jones and Han Solo – will be taking over the role of Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America; New World Order. This casting decision was made after the tragic passing of William Hurt, who had previously taken on the role in the MCU.

Since the announcement, Ford has been busy promoting his upcoming Indiana Jones film and as a result, hasn’t revealed too much about why and how he got involved with the MCU. In a new interview on The Playlist’s Binge Worthy Podcast, however, host Mike DeAngelo asked Ford about his new role in the Marvel universe, to which he divulged some new tidbits.

Article continues after ad

For Ford, the decision was simple. “Hey, look, I’ve done a lot of things. I now want to do some of the things I haven’t done.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another big question now looming with Ford’s casting – and the expansion of the Hulk universe thanks to She-Hulk – is if the character of Ross will now follow the comics and become the Red Hulk. When asked about this, Ford was tight-lipped and refused to give anything away. But he also didn’t completely shut down the idea either.

However, time will tell just how big of a role Harrison Ford has in Captain America: New World Order and what his future in the MCU will look like. Alongside Captain America, the MCU has lots of other exciting projects coming up including the new Disney+ series Secret Invasion and Loki: Season 2.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV & Movies news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.