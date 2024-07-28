Harrison Ford’s Captain America comments make him “the only honest man” in the MCU

Harrison Ford’s debut in the MCU will soon be arriving, and his latest comments have solidified him as one of the most honest actors in Marvel’s arsenal.

While the Marvel Universe is the next big franchise Harrison is becoming a part of, the star is remaining as candid as ever when it comes to his attitude about it all. Coming aboard as Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, he’ll make his debut in Captain America 4.

After the upcoming Marvel movie, he’ll also appear in Thunderbolts. This not only makes him an influential political figure in-universe, but he’ll also be tearing up the place as Red Hulk.

With the scale of the MCU and Ford’s previous signature reluctance to engage with any over-the-top enthusiasm for such projects, everyone’s been looking out for what he has to say about joining the ranks of the other superheroes. Needless to say, he doesn’t disappoint.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Ford spoke about what it took to get him into the motion capture suit for Red Hulk. He said [via Variety], “It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before. But it was fun!”

Fans have since praised his response, dubbing him as one of the most honest actors in the MCU.

“Seriously, I love this,” wrote one X user. “This is the most actor quote possible.”

“Only honest man in the entire MCU,” another added.

One wrote: “I have been waiting so long for the day for Harrison to finally just start blurting out how much he could care less about movies as long as he gets paid. So happy it’s finally here!”

“‘Being an idiot for money’, that has to be the MCU’s new motto,” said another.

Ford did have other, more positive things to say about joining the franchise. Speaking during the Marvel panel, he said, “I’m proud to become a member of the Marvel universe. I’ve been watching fantastic actors having a good time and I wanted a piece of that.”

Captain America 4 will arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025. For more, check out the details on Marvel’s Phase 6, Fantastic Four, and Avengers 5.