Harold and the Purple Crayon review: Family fun you’ll immediately forget

Do we like Zachary Levi? After Shazam, it’s more difficult to tell than ever. His family-friendly comeback Harold and the Purple Crayon isn’t exactly ruffling any feathers, but something feels… off.

Ah, the humble kids film. Who is even making movies with an audience under eight years old in mind anymore? Disney is hellbent on relating to the anxious tween (à la Inside Out 2) while Shrek 5 will appeal more to the young-at-heart types with adult responsibilities.

Article continues after ad

So, our savior has arrived with Harold and the Purple Crayon. Adapted from the 1955 Crockett Johnson book of the same name, Harold (Zachary Levi) wields said magic crayon to draw things that can instantly come to life. Our big bad is librarian Gary (Jermaine Clement) while single mom Terri (Zooey Deschanel) is on hand to be Harold’s love interest.

That’s about all you’ll remember half an hour after leaving the theater. Although there’s applaudable originality in the new movie, it’s overshadowed by a formulaic approach to its overall look and a weird feeling that maybe, just maybe, a grown man shouldn’t be having imaginary fun with kids.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sickly sweet, and sometimes that works

Harold and the Purple Crayon goes hard on its cotton candy approach to getting kids in touch with their imagination again. It’s a noble cause – particularly with TV and movies arguably contributing to the brain-rotting agenda – and it’s an undeniable difference from the roster of upcoming projects with a hard IP sell in mind.

That being said, it’s not faultless. The idea itself is refreshing and somewhat unique, but the way it’s shown on screen is giving industry plant. Harold’s time on screen looks exactly how we would expect (cheesy, bold colors in safe and corporate-approved park-filled city landscapes) meaning this children’s movie becomes visually indistinguishable from the rest.

Article continues after ad

But that’s not the point – we’re getting kids to think again here! With this in mind, Harold and the Purple Crayon is a safe pair of hands for parents looking to occupy their families this summer. There will be no hastily written complaints on Facebook or demands for refunds in the DMs, as each customer will undoubtedly be satisfied.

Article continues after ad

Watching the movie, you get the feeling that Sony knows this too. It’s banking on moms being pleased with the sweet-as-pie approach with good moral grounding, just as much as no second onscreen is offensive or even anywhere near straying from the blueprint. It’s different in the safest way possible… and that means ticket sales.

Article continues after ad

Harold is an adult now, and that’s disarming

Sony Pictures Releasing

However, there’s an absolute eyesore of an issue in Harold and the Purple Crayon, even if most fans are going to choose not to see it. If you were a fan of the original book, you’ll remember Harold was originally four years old, bringing things to life while interacting with children his own age.

It becomes somewhat perplexing, then, that Harold is now a fully-grown man, who should arguably be more concerned with his taxes and the disappearance of Pret’s coffee subscription than pencils that can achieve unimaginable things.

Article continues after ad

That is in and of itself the lesson: stop being so wrapped up in life’s seriousness and learn to live again. While that’s all well and good, why did we need a man whose new best friend is around the age of 10 to prove that?

Article continues after ad

There’s no good reason why this part of the book couldn’t have stayed the same (though the change is addressed), or dared to go one step further with a grown-up Avengers running around pointing crayons at baddies.

Article continues after ad

Something sinister lies under the decision to pair man with boy, and in today’s world, you can’t really overlook that. For a film that doubles down on innocent cookie-cutter appeal, it’s a bizarre move. In any case, if you’re going to change one key part to fit a 2024 gaze, it should be the name Harold.

Harold and the Purple Crayon review score: 2/5

Harold and the Purple Crayon would be flour if it was a spice, much like other movies on the 2024 roster. Families looking to engage their kids will be best pleased – there’s nothing overtly wrong, or memorable, about its cast or creative direction.

Article continues after ad

Is it a classic for the ages? No. Is it a good adaptation? Debatable. Is it a good use of $20 for a ticket? Possibly, if the popcorn is good.

Article continues after ad

Check out the best animated movies of all time, alongside new movies streaming this month. For more in fantasy land, find upcoming Marvel projects and more on Moana 2, Frozen 3, and the live-action How to Train Your Dragon.