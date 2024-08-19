Happy Gilmore 2 reveals casting call for extras and you can sign up now

Happy Gilmore is returning soon, and you can join the upcoming Adam Sandler sequel as an extra.

It was officially announced in 2024 that a Happy Gilmore 2 was in development, bringing the iconic Adam Sandler golf comedy to Netflix for another round.

Filming is starting soon, and fans excited about the film can now sign up to be an extra. Grant Wilfley Casting is holding an open casting call for Happy Gilmore 2 extras. The agency casts extras throughout the New Jersey area and previously cast extras for Poker Face, Etoile, and The Gilded Age.

They’ve been holding several castings for Happy Gilmore 2, including photodoubles for golf scenes. Now, they’re seeking to cast extras local to New Jersey with an open casting call.

Though there’s no indication of the film’s plot, it’s likely they need extras for scenes like golf tournaments and large crowds. The original Happy Gilmore followed a disgraced ice hockey player who entered a golf tournament to earn enough money to save his grandmother’s house, becoming a local celebrity in the process.

Fans who want a shot at being in the film will need to act fast, though. The open casting call will be held in New Jersey on August 20.

Happy Gilmore 2 reportedly will reportedly begin filming in September. The project has been in the works for a while now and was first revealed by co-star Christopher McDonald during a radio interview. McDonald returns for the sequel as Happy’s rival, Shooter McGavin.

Happy Gilmore 2 does not currently have a release date, but you can read about the homage to the original in Beverly Hills Cop 4. We’ve also got the lowdown on the viral Adam Sandler’s The Simpsons trailer or the resurgence of the forgotten Sandler film, Mr. Deeds.