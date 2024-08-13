Is Hannah Montana “Season 5″ coming to Disney Plus in 2025? Rumor explained

She was the best of both worlds in the late 2000s – but now she’s all grown up, will we be seeing more? Here’s what you need to know about the rumored Hannah Montana “Season 5.”

In the wake of D23, it’s not surprising that Disney has a lot of upcoming movies and TV shows to be excited about.

Alongside Agatha All Along and X-Men ’97 Season 2, new projects such as The Incredibles 3 are now also in the works.

But what about the child singer who never slept? Rumors have been flying about an alleged Hannah Montana Season 5… but we’re about to set the record straight.

Sorry, Hannah Montana Season 5 is not happening

Put your blonde wigs away – Hannah Montana Season 5 isn’t happening. Alongside Miley Cyrus being inducted into the Disney Legends Hall of Fame, a fan-made trailer has been doing the rounds online… but it’s fake.

A post from a Miley Cyrus fan account surfaced on August 12, reading, “The official teaser trailer of Hannah Montana Season 5 coming in Spring 2025 on Disney Plus.”

However, none of the scenes featured in the trailer are real. As well as scenes taken from interviews and music videos Cyrus has been in, there are also recognizable moments from other binge worthy TV shows the cast has been in.

For Cyrus, that’s stints as Ashley O, the fellow fictional popstar seen in Black Mirror episode ‘Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too.’

Fellow cast member Emily Osment can be seen in Young Sheldon Season 5, where Mandy tells Georgie that she is pregnant for the first time.

“B**ch, you got me when I saw this caption my heart f**king dropped,” one fan wrote after finding out the trailer is fake.

A second added, “She actually could do this and get insane viewers. She should consider it if the idea interests her.”

However, it’s not just that trailer that’s aroused suspicion. Cyrus took to the stage at D23 to become the youngest Disney Legend ever, stating that she is “still proud to have been Hannah Montana.”

“This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality,” she added.

“To quote the legend herself, This Is The Life.”

Neither Cyrus nor Disney have commented on any official plans to continue the show or the character.

How to watch the real show

As you might guess, all four existing seasons of Hannah Montana can be streamed on Disney Plus.

The streaming service is home to all of the teenage shows from yesteryear, including That’s So Raven and Lizzie McGuire.

Alongside this, Disney Plus has The Hannah Montana Movie, so you might as well dust off your Hoedown Throwdown while you’re at it.

