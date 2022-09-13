Halloween Ends drops first track from John Carpenter’s soundtrack

The horror maestro himself, John Carpenter, has release the first track from the Halloween Ends soundtrack – listen to your first taste of David Gordon Green’s horror finale.

In 2018 the Halloween franchise slashed its way back onto the big screen, with a visceral new vision from director David Gordon Green. Bringing the beloved horror franchise back to its sinister roots, it has since spawned two sequels.

Halloween Kills proved to be a divisive entry in 2021, while 2022’s Halloween Ends looks to be a promising finale to Blumhouse Productions’ take on the franchise.

Now, original Halloween director John Carpenter has unleashed an initial preview of the Halloween Ends soundtrack.

Halloween Ends soundtrack is getting a limited vinyl release

Titled ‘The Procession’, John Carpenter returns to compose the Halloween Ends soundtrack alongside his son Cody Carpenter and collaborator Daniel Davies. If you’re eager to get your hands on a piece limited edition Halloween merchandise, you’re in luck.

Independent record label Sacred Bones will be releasing a limited run of the soundtrack on vinyl, with some terrific variants on offer.

According to the record label, “Halloween Ends marks the last chapter of the David Gordon Green trilogy, so it ushers the essential return of original director and composer John Carpenter to score the iconically hair-raising soundtrack alongside Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.”

“Recorded in its entirety at Carpenter’s home studio and Davies’ studio, the unmistakable mix of software synths, vintage analogue equipment, and live instrumentation once again provides the signature sound of Halloween, one of the most distinctive aspects of the movie franchise to date.”

It appears that the soundtrack will take on a fresh direction too, featuring more upbeat tracks: “The general atmosphere is one of dread yet the record includes some groove-laden moments reminiscent of Escape From New York or some of Carpenter’s other more dance-able scores.”

The Halloween Ends soundtrack will be released digitally on October 14, 2022 and on vinyl January 20, 2023.