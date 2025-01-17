Hallmark will “push the limits” of The Way Home Season 3 judging by this clue

Do we really know about the past? Probably not, and we certainly don’t on The Way Home Season 3 – and things could be about to take an even crazier turn.

There are two things to keep in mind when it comes to this binge-worthy TV show: the lives of three different generations of women are being followed, and this happens across multiple timelines in history.

Add in the fact that this is all thanks to a pond that acts as a time-travel portal, and it’s no wonder you’re likely confused. Fan theories are piling up like yesterday’s washing, and we’ve got a growing number of questions that haven’t been answered.

Plenty of this links back to our fledgling 1970s timeline, with Alice taken there to see teenage Colton, Del, and Rick. The Way Home is already Hallmark’s edgiest show, but spending more time in flares and records stores in Season 3 means things could get dangerous.

The 1970s could get extreme in The Way Home Season 3

Now that The Way Home Season 3 is setting up the bulk of its story in 1974, fans think a darker side of its culture could make its way to the fore.

One posted on Facebook, “It is interesting to note and address some things: Sadie (Alice) when asked to use three words to describe this season chose ‘scandalous’ as one. Somebody gets pregnant with that beautiful baby in the basket and cannot keep that precious baby. Jacob’s actor said we will find out later this season about the baby.

“We have three single young teens: Evelyn, Del, and Alice. The culture in 1974 was by and large for unwed pregnant mamas to get married, give up the baby, and send the pregnant mother to a relative or friend to have the baby in secret. Hallmark will go there on this it looks like. This is their show that pushes the limits.”

They continued, “I don’t want to think of any of those three girls we saw the other night in that heartbreaking situation – I am a mama and have four grands which I can not imagine giving up… but you have seen the baby in the basket. It is going to happen.”

Hallmark

If true, it does bring a logical end to two of the new TV show’s big questions: who is the baby, and who are the couple seen leaving it behind? They’re clearly both young and in casual clothes, pointing to many thinking it’s Colton and Alice.

Thanks to Season 3 Episode 2, we know Colton is able to time travel as he is spotted coming out of the water by Alice in the present day.

Another fan weighed in, “I agree with the culture of 1974, the year I graduated high school. Girls who got pregnant ‘disappeared’ before they graduated. Whether or not they kept the baby. We saw them later with or without their babies.”

Other theories predict the baby will end up being Kat thanks to her links to the 1800s. None of the above theories have been confirmed – but by the end of Season 3, we will certainly have some answers.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly.