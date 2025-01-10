Hallmark might have leaked a major spoiler for The Way Home Season 3

We haven’t even watched The Way Home Season 3 Episode 2 yet, but Hallmark might have dropped a huge spoiler for a future installment.

Even if you’ve only watched a single episode of the new TV show, you’ll likely be hooked on the mysteries attached to the time-traveling pond. 15-year-old Alice figured out it was possible in Season 1, and the Landry family has stared their past in the face ever since.

While Jacob’s return is the biggest mystery of Season 3, there are other key sub-plots that can’t be forgotten about. The introduction of teenage Colton in the 1974 timeline has a lot to answer for, and we still don’t know who the abandoned baby is.

If you’ve been browsing Hallmark+, you might have seen some upcoming episode synopses already loaded – and one of them might have given away a huge theory spoiler.

Romance from the past will be key to The Way Home Season 3 Episode 4

Even though it’s not set to air for another two weeks, Hallmark has already revealed the synopsis for The Way Home Season 3 Episode 4, which might have given away a massive spoiler.

Titled ‘I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song,’ the synopsis reads “Romance is top of mind as Alice, Kat, and Del reflect on love in their past, present, and future. Meanwhile, Jacob struggles with his memories.”

The spoiler is to do with Alice’s plot in the 1974 timeline, with fans already wondering if she’ll end up dating Rick. We already know her voice appears on a record played in Episode 1, meaning she has indeed said I love you in a song… of sorts.

“Alice cannot stay,” one fan posted on Facebook. “Before she goes, she writes a note, she puts the ring on the chain in the basket, and she and the guy jump. I think it is Evelyn who finds the baby, raises it, and passes the ring down to Casey. Thus, Casey is the grandchild of Alice.”

We’ve got a lot of strands at play here – the unidentified couple who jumped into the pond, the real identity of Casey Goodwin, and whether she’s actually the baby who is abandoned in the binge-worthy TV show‘s very first episode.

If fans are right and Alice and Rick do get together, it’s a huge win for their theory. Alice has already made it clear that she’s not romantically interested in Colton (as she should, he’s her grandfather), meaning it’s totally plausible that her eye could be drawn.

As we don’t know which family Casey is truly affiliated with, 1974 Alice could have set the pair up for some explosive consequences in the present day.

Where this theory could fall down is thanks to Alice’s intentions. We’ve already seen her have a boyfriend in the 1999 timeline, which didn’t end too successfully. Will she be ready to love again after having her heart broken?

