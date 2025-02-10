This huge Hallmark franchise is about to make its long-awaited return

Nobody is churning twists and turns out like Hallmark these days, and for fans who prefer a bit of mystery with their movies, there’s good news on the horizon.

If you take a look at the best Hallmark movies of all time, it’s a varied bunch. Everything from cucumber farming to Pride and Prejudice dog shows is included, and that’s before we get to the TV shows.

Any hardcore Hallmark fan will know When Calls the Heart and The Way Home have been dually dominating the channel since the beginning of the year. At the same time, a few original movies have slipped under the radar (Polar Opposites, looking at you).

But what about what’s to come? These shows won’t last forever, and the Hallmark calendar is full to the brim. For mystery lovers, a two-year hiatus on one hit franchise is about to come to an end.

Mystery Island returns with new Hallmark film in March

With its first (and last) film debuting in 2023, Mystery Island returns to screens with new movie Winner Takes All on March 13, 2025.

You might remember what happened the first time around. Dr. Emilia Priestly went to Mystery Island on vacation, an immersive murder mystery-themed resort. When the game began, tragedy struck: the resort’s reclusive founder was murdered.

Second installment Winner Takes All follows a similar storyline with a twist. Mystery Island hosts contest winners trying to solve a fake murder for a grand prize, but the event goes awry when an employee is murdered. Obviously, secrets are uncovered.

For fans who enjoyed Mystery Island the first time around, the sudden renewal comes as something of a surprise.

“I loved Mystery Island! Yay!” one posted on Reddit, with a second agreeing “Oh wow. Mystery Island is such a surprise. I thought it was canceled. Glad that Hallmark still gives it a go.”

When asked why they thought it was canceled, the same fan replied “I just assumed that, given there was no second film in 2024, and no information (that I knew of) about renewal until now.”

In fairness to Hallmark, this isn’t unusual. While TV series tend to be annual, there can be a longer wait in between movies.

“It seems that Hallmark is super slow in making sequels,” another fan mused. “The only time we know when they cancel is when the actors say something – PenaVegas, Danica, Kelli, or when their social media says something like Mystery 101. Or when they leave the network or ahem get arrested.

“The network rarely announces a cancellation… just Good Witch and Chesapeake Shores.”

Other mysteries confirmed for the year include Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back, Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Death in D Minor, True Justice: Eye for an Eye, and True Justice: Lost Love

If you want to catch up with Mystery Island before the sequel hits, you can find it on the Hallmark+ streaming service.

Mystery Island: Winner Takes All drops on March 13, 2025. In the meantime, check out our top picks for true crime and documentaries, along with more new movies streaming this month.