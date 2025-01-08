Hallmark boss axed and The Way Home fans are freaking out

Hallmark EVP Programming lead Lisa Hamilton Daly has been axed, and The Way Home fans are worried about the future of the channel’s most successful show.

According to Deadline, Daly’s “elimination” is part of a brand-wide shakeup hoping to streamline its content across multiple platforms. A statement explained, “The position of EVP, Programming was eliminated and Lisa Hamilton Daly will depart the company. Lisa is an extremely talented creative leader and we are grateful for her many contributions to Hallmark Media.”

There’s a less obvious reason for why this might directly affect fans of the binge-worthy TV show. Having originally worked for Netflix, Daly oversaw the greenlight for The Way Home – and in turn, all of the success that the show has had since.

Given the TV show is on the edgier side of Hallmark’s signature content (think more Virgin River than When Calls the Heart), fans are starting to suspect The Way Home might not be the safe bet it seems to be.

Fans think Hallmark shakeup could be the end of The Way Home

With The Way Home champion Daly out of the picture, Hallmark fans think the brand might cancel the Andie MacDowell-led series after its third season has aired.

“Wow, I think this is bad news for the show,” one fan posted on Reddit. “All I see in this article is HM brand… and that means typical, boring, romantic drama. So much for expanding the brand!”

“I will freak the f**k out if this show is canceled. It’s the best thing on TV right now,” another agreed.

The Way Home is known for exploring two timelines simultaneously – 1974 flashbacks following a teenage version of Del (later played by MacDowell), and the present day where daughter Kat (Chyler Leigh) has problems of her own.

If you’ve ever seen anything else on the streaming service – particularly its festive movies and romance-led dramas – you’ll know the plot is unlike anything else on offer. Things get dark and mysterious quickly, with an abandoned baby mystery and a brutal attack on Alice all unfolding in Season 3.

As the rest of Hallmark’s statement adds, “Hallmark is aligning its consumer-facing touch points, including content, under a single leader, Chief Brand Officer Darren Abbott, with a focus and expertise in the expression of the Hallmark brand to consumers – from product to experiences and now content, across multiple platforms.”

This means access to The Way Home could likely change once again. In December, Hallmark announced Season 3 would be exclusive to the Hallmark+ app, instead of premiering on the Hallmark Channel and being added to the streamer later.

A day after the announcement, Hallmark reverted back to its original release schedule following an “overwhelming fan demand.” No further changes to The Way Home have been announced as of writing.

You can find The Way Home Seasons 1-2 already on the app, with Season 3 streaming weekly.