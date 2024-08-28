Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 drops “wild” first teaser and fans are thankful for one thing

It’s been less than a year since Gyeongseong Creature was introduced on Netflix, and now the popular K-Drama is gearing up for a “wild” second season.

Gird your loins, K-Drama fans… Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is definitely happening, and soon. The new TV show was one of Netflix’s most exciting offerings in 2023, and the challenges still aren’t over after that Part 2 ending.

When we last saw Chae-ok (Han So-hee) and Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon), it was revealed that Lady Maeda (Claudia Kim) was the real villain behind the experiments, funding the creatures in order to eliminate those she saw as a threat.

If that wasn’t harsh enough, Chae-ok’s missing mother was actually the monster they were confronted with. And it all settled down after that, right? Wrong! The first teaser for Season 2 proves the drama is just getting started.

You’ll remember Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 was set in 1945, but Season 2 is setting the action in the present day. In this timeline, Chae-ok encounters Ho-jae, a man with an uncanny resemblance to Tae-sang.

“Can’t wait to see how this unfolds! The twists are going to be wild!” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing, “This is amazing. I can’t wait for this!”

However, there’s another reason to be pleased – Part 2 of Season 1 only ended in January 2024, meaning fans have only had to wait eight months to find out what happens next.

“Thank you for not making us wait three years for this,” one YouTube comment responded, with another fan weighing in, “I was shivering and got goosebumps to see the date is near! I did not believe that S2 could be done so quickly because Park Seo Jun has so many projects and so much work.”

If K-Drama fans want to see what all the fuss is about, they’ll need to watch Season 1 on Netflix instead of hoping for the best. As viewers have pointed out, there’s some heavy lore attached to the new episodes.

“Season 1 storyline and background are a bit confusing and kinda lacking but it’s still great. I hope Season 2 will clear up the confusion,” one weighed in.

There’s still a month’s wait left on the clock, with Season 2 dropping on the streaming service on September 27.

In the meantime, look back over the Part 2 pre-credits scene, and what the monster really is. You can also check out new TV shows streaming this month.