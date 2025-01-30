Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein gives the monster a religious spin

Footage from Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein has screened, suggesting the Netflix movie will feature religious themes and iconography as Victor gives life to his creation.

Netflix just hosted a huge preview event, in which we learned the release date of Squid Game Season 3, found out what the Stranger Things creators have planned after Season 5, and discovered what’s going on with the second season of Sandman.

Guillermo Del Toro also appeared in an onscreen video, greeting the audience from his Bleak House home, and teasing what to expect from his forthcoming Frankenstein movie.

Article continues after ad

The film stars Oscar Isaac as the doctor and Jacod Elordi as the monster, while Christopher Waltz and Mia Goth appear in supporting roles.

Guillemo Del Toro says his Frankenstein is “autobiography”

Before the footage screened, Guillermo Del Toro said: “This film has been on my mind since I was a child; for 50 years. And I’ve been trying to make it for 20-25 years. In fact, some people may even think I am a little bit obsessed with Frankenstein.”

Article continues after ad

Netflix

At this point in the video, Del Toro enters a room that’s filled with Frankenstein memorabilia. He continued: “And they probably would be right. You see, over the decades, the character has fused with my soul in a way that it has become an autobiography. It doesn’t get more personal than this. I hope you enjoy this small look at Frankenstein.“

Article continues after ad

A teaser then played, spotlighting Victor Frankenstein’s own obsession with bringing life to dead flesh. Christoph Waltz plays a wealthy benefactor who funds his efforts, while Mia Goth is an aristocrat who laughs at his ideas.

The trailer then shows the monster coming to life while strapped to a cross in a crucifix posse, the subtext none-to-subtle. Del Toro loves clockwork material, and the grey-hued creature looks to be made from mechanics alongside flesh and bone, with glowing red eyes.

Article continues after ad

A later scene sees the monster appearing at the end of Victor’s bed, terrifying the doctor. In a throwback to the narration utilized in Mary Shelley’s source novel, the creature says: “My maker told his tale. Then I will tell you mine.”

Article continues after ad

There’s also a moment where Goth lays eyes on the monster, and appears to like what she sees, which suggests that Del Toro might also be leaning into Bride of Frankenstein.

Article continues after ad

But that’s just speculation at this point, with the official Netflix synopsis as follows: “Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”

Frankenstein drops on Netflix sometime in November 2025. For more scary stuff, check out our list of the best horror movies ever or the best thrillers on Netflix.

