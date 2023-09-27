Guillermo Del Toro stuns with religious meaning behind No One Will Save You finale

No One Will Save You has generated some buzz from fans thanks to Brian Duffield’s unique take on its finale, and caught the attention of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro.

Amid an alien invasion in a small town, Brynn Addams (Kaitlyn Dever) faces the darkness of her past and why everyone hates her. The dialogue-free movie relies heavily on Brynn’s story of trying to survive, realizing no one will come save her.

There’s more to Brynn than meets the eye. Audiences will catch onto a few clues about why Brynn has no contact with the townspeople. As the movie progresses, the aliens become intrigued by Brynn and her ability to protect her life. By the finale, fans learn the truth of her loneliness, but it also becomes her saving grace.

The No One Will Save You finale caught the attention of Del Toro. He gave his two cents on how he sees Brynn’s shocking new reality and evolution. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Guillermo Del Toro references the Bible to explain No One Will Save You

The famous filmmaker saw Brynn’s ending storyline as an example of Catholic Dogma and the concept of salvation from pain.

Audiences learned that as a young girl, Brynn had unintentionally murdered her best friend Maude. From that moment, she lived with the whole town hating her and it explained her lack of social skills. In the finale, the aliens saw her past and with no words said, likely saw the pain she has lived with. In return, they set her free and let her live among them as they take over the human residents. Brynn gets a life she’s happy with.

On X (Twitter), Del Toro broke down how he interpreted the finale. “There is an essential principle in Catholic dogma (thus you may choose to refute it or embrace it) that serves as a narrative backbone: Grace and salvation emerge from pain and suffering. It is in this passage that you find salvation,” he explained.

“NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU. You will save yourself through this. You can find it in the Book of Job- In Jonah in the whale and in fact in many other religions. The world- the essence of it- is a paradoxical composite of destruction and creation.”

Del Toro expanded further and called it a parable. He wanted to continue the thread but said he had already finished his morning coffee and had chores to do. But was he right? Duffield answered saying, “I don’t think Guillermo even knows I’m a missionary kid that grew up in Ireland so this is a wild Sunday morning.”

