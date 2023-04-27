Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will set up new MCU team

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is set to be an emotional farewell to James Gunn’s heroes – but as one door closes, another will open, as we may be left with a new team in the MCU.

It’s been nearly 10 years since Gunn transformed a group of Z-list space bandits not just into household names, but one of the most popular (and consistently good) franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We’re now less than a week away from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the final chapter in the trilogy. The movie will follow the heroes on a “dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Both Gunn and his cast have been vocal about saying goodbye to their characters, especially as he heads off to fully take the reins at DC, but there’s still a future for the Guardians.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 sets up the future of the Guardians

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn reminisced about his dramatic firing and rehiring from Disney and getting Vol 3 over the finishing line. “I just got teary because it was like… f*ck, I loved all you guys so much and I just realized this journey we had been through together,” he said.

In truth, the threequel already feels like more of an endgame than… Endgame, given the cast’s sentiments about parting ways with their characters. But according to the report, the “Guardians will undoubtedly continue as a property after Gunn completes the transition to DC, and the new film hints at a future, albeit with a different lineup of Guardians.”

Of course, it’d be a huge spoiler to reveal who’ll fill out that lineup, but we know Zoe Saldana won’t be around (in fairness, she’s got a busy few years ahead of her with the Avatar franchise kicking into a higher, box office-dominating gear). “I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora,” she said.

Pom Klementieff, who’s due to appear as one of the villains in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, also indicated she’d be departing the MCU. “I can’t imagine playing Mantis with someone else writing the words,” she said.

Dave Bautista earlier confirmed he won’t be returning as Drax after Vol 3, and as we’ve not seen the movie, we don’t know what’ll happen to Nebula and Star-Lord. Until then, we’ll be counting down our last ooga-chakas.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hits cinemas on May 3 in the UK and May 5 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and our other coverage here.