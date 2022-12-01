Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reveals

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

The first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary.

While the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special let fans catch up on their favorite intergalactic family, there were still pressing questions to be answered in the third installment of the Guardians franchise.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, we saw the team back together but separated from Gamora, who died during Infinity War – but then a previous version of herself came through to present day to help fight Thanos.

In Thor: Love and Thunder and the Holiday Special, we see that search has continued. However, the Guardians have had some other adventures since then, including saving a civilization from an attack by Gorr the God Butcher and buying Knowhere from the Collector.

In the latest trailer, we got a glimpse of what might be in store for the Guardians next.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is a glorious revelation

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released at CCXP 2022 on December 1 and it showed many anticipated features.

First, and most importantly to fans of the Guardians, Gamora is still, in fact, alive and well. She may have no memory of her time with the Guardians, but she is for sure going to appear and probably reunite with her long-lost friends.

Most notably, Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock finally made his debut in all his gold glory. Warlock was teased in the end credits of Guardians Vol. 2, created by High Priestess of the Sovereign Ayesha. He will likely serve in an antagonistic role to the Guardians in this movie.

The High Evolutionary, who created Rocket Raccoon, was also teased along with a flashback to Rocket’s long-time comic paramour.

The trailer, which includes Rocket saying that the Guardians will fly off together “one last time” certainly does have the air of this being the finale of the franchise. Gunn has confirmed that not all of the Guardians will make it out of the third movie alive, and it’s unclear whether any of the Guardians will return in the MCU after their last outing as a team.