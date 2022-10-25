Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Release date, trailer, cast, plot details

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The holiday season is fast approaching and it seems that you’re not the only ones searching for a gift to give to that special someone.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will see the team make their first trip to Earth since Tony Stark’s funeral in Avengers: Endgame with the goal of finding the perfect present for their captain.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming special from Marvel.

As confirmed in the trailer and by director James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will release on Disney+ on November 25, 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Is there a trailer?

The first trailer was released on October 25, 2022 and can be seen below.

We will update this space with any future trailers or additional footage.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: What is the plot?

From what we have seen in the trailers, the Guardians will make a trip to Earth in an attempt to cheer up their captain Peter Quill (aka Star Lord) as he mourns their missing crewmember Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

There, the Guardians will have adventures in Los Angeles and attempt to find Peter the perfect Christmas present: a meeting with Kevin Bacon.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Who is in the cast?

The core Guardians of the Galaxy are confirmed to return, with Chris Pratt reprising his role as Peter Quill.

Pom Klementieff will make her fourth MCU appearance as Mantis, while Dave Bautista returns for the fifth time as Drax the Destroyer.

New Guardians Nebula and Kraglin Obfonteri (played by Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn, respectively) will also appear in the Holiday Special.

Bradley Cooper will once again lend his voice to Rocket Raccoon, as will Vin Diesel to the now almost full-adult Groot.

A newcomer to the group, Cosmo the Spacedog will appear but it is unknown if he has a voice actor as well.

Finally, Kevin Bacon, who Peter Quill has often referenced in the Guardians movies, will appear as himself.