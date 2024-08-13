Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 trailer finally delivers face-off with show’s worst character

The trailer for Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 finally delivered the long-awaited face-off with the show’s worst character.

As Grey’s Anatomy heads into Season 21, both the interpersonal and professional drama are ramping up.

Thanks to a combination of reckless (yet) brave behavior and authority defiance, hospital owner Catherine Fox has exercised her power in a way that threatens the livelihood of everyone’s favorite doctors.

Because of this new authoritarian rule, the latest trailer for Season 21 has confirmed the long-awaited face-off with fan favorite Miranda Bailey and Catherine, considered the show’s worst character.

The Season 20 finale set Catherine up as the ultimate villain because she continuously fired the show’s most important characters.

She dismissed Meredith Grey, Amelia Shepard, and Teddy Altman after they refused to turn over their Alzheimer’s research to Dr. Koracick while working at the Fox Foundation.

Teddy’s husband, Owen, also found himself on Catherine’s sh*t list after he vouched for his wife when she decided to save Station 19‘s Theo Ruiz’s leg instead of amputating it. Although Teddy was successful in the procedure, the couple suffered Catherine’s wrath.

After firing some of the most important staff members and some low-level interns, Bailey seemed to have had enough of Catherine’s power-tripping, asking her in the Season 20 finale, “What about me? Can you replace me?”

Catherine answered her question in the Season 21 trailer, telling Bailey she was “just a doctor” before the other woman slapped her silly.

Grey’s Anatomy fans were excited to see someone finally put Catherine in her place. She’s been on a bit of an ego trip since she and her son, Jackson, bought the majority share of the hospital in Season 9.

“That slap been coming for like ten years,” one fan commented on the TikTok, with another adding, “All I gotta say is she had it coming.”

And a third viewer wrote, “The loudest gasp came out of my mouth. I did not expect that.”

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 premieres on September 26, 2024.