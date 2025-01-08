Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS & more pause filming due to California fires

As intense winds spread fires throughout the Los Angeles area, many events have suffered from various cancellations, along with shutdowns of major Hollywood landmarks. The wave of closures has finally impacted a number of popular in-production television series.

The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires have raged relatively unencumbered, each with 0% containment at the time of writing. Evacuation notices have sent thousands fleeing the area as extraordinary winds knock out utilities and spread the blaze.

The fires have started to impact significant local productions across the film and TV industry, including several high-profile shows.

Article continues after ad

NCIS, Hacks, Grey’s Anatomy, Suits LA, & others affected by LA blaze

While the list of production postponements may grow throughout the week, various studios have paused production for indeterminate amounts of time.

ABC

CBS Studios has wrapped their LA shoots as of Wednesday morning, including the Santa Clarita-shot series NCIS and NCIS: Origins (which shoots on the lot at Paramount). Some of their LA-based sitcoms, including Poppa’s House and The Neighborhood, are reportedly working remotely.

Article continues after ad

Universal’s Hacks won’t be shooting on January 8 on account of the closure of Universal Studios’ lower lot. The closure also halts shoots for Loot, Suits LA, Happy’s Place, and Ted, as well as the Universal Studios theme park. 20th Television’s popular series Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey have also stopped as of publication.

Article continues after ad

The fires have also halted a series of LA premieres, including Blumhouse’s premiere of Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man, and the premiere of Noah Wyle’s new medical drama The Pitt (which was slated for January 8).

Given that the reopenings hinge on fire containment and other factors like damage, there are no current estimates as to when various productions can be expected to reopen. Studios are playing it by ear out of an abundance of caution.