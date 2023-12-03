Grey’s Anatomy fans can’t take Jeffrey Dean Morgan serious in new The Boys role

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will co-star in The Boys Season 4, but Grey’s Anatomy fans still see him as his show character.

One of the most highly anticipated series coming in 2024 is undoubtedly Amazon Prime Video’s dark superhero series The Boys.

The series follows a group of vigilantes in a world where superheroes are real and are popular as celebrities, influential as politicians, and sometimes even seen as gods, but they’re not always good people.

The Boys delivered three explosive seasons since 2019 with a fourth on the way, which will be host to a few guest stars including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, but Grey’s Anatomy fans can’t seem to separate him from his series’ character.

Fans connect Morgan with Grey’s Anatomy instead of The Boys

The Boys released the first trailer for Season 4 and fans got a look at Morgan in a currently unnamed role who has some kind of strong connection with Boys’ leader Billy Butcher.

After the trailer’s release, the show’s official Twitter let fans know that they wouldn’t get any more details about Morgan’s character except “he wears a suit and swears like a sailor.”

In response to the tweet, Grey’s Anatomy fans were quick to connect Morgan with his popular series character Denny Duquette, Jr.

Morgan played Denny, a heart transplant patient, from Season 2 to Season 3 where he died from a stroke after receiving a new heart.

Denny was a pretty influential character on the show as he had a long romance with one of the main characters, Izzie Stevens, who committed several crimes to get him his new heart and his appearance as a ghost when Meredith Grey nearly drowned is one of the most significant moments in the series.

Morgan also appeared in Season 5 of Grey’s Anatomy as a ghost once again when Izzie when she had cancer.

The actor is also known for his iconic role as Negan, the violent and sadistic leader of the Saviors, in The Walking Dead.

The Boys Seasons 1-3 is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime. Read more of our The Boys content here.