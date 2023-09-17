Greta Gerwig fell over laughing at Michael Cera’s scream on Barbie set

Greta Gerwig apparently laughed until she cried and fell over when filming Michael Cera’s Allan scream while on the Barbie set.

While Greta Gerwig’s latest film Barbie was an introspective look into the mind of the iconic doll, there are quite a bit of comedic moments sprinkled throughout it.

From Ryan Gosling’s Ken being obsessed with horses to Margot Robbie’s Barbie hilariously naïve delivery, the film has a lot of bits that make audiences laugh.

However, it seems like it wasn’t just fans who were laughing as a behind-the-scenes moment shows Gerwig losing it over a particular performance.

Cera’s shrieking had Gerwig on the Barbie floor

In an Entertainment Weekly behind-the-scenes video put together before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gerwig can be seen laughing until she cries at Michael Cera’s performance as the deep cut Barbie character Allan.

The scene that Gerwig was reacting to shows Gosling’s Ken trying to show off to Robbie’s Barbie by surfing in the plastic ocean. Unfortunately, as it’s fake, Ken bounces off of the wave and gets tossed into the air.

As Ken’s unofficial best friend, Allan is understandably upset and lets out a primal scream that causes Gerwig to call cut and burst into laughter.

In the same video, Cera describes Gerwig as having a “goofy, playful spirit” while directing Barbie and how the cast picked up on that energy, making the set super fun to work on.

The Barbie movie is in theaters worldwide and now available to rent or buy at home.