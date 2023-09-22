Gordon Ramsay is making an Idiot Sandwich TV show based on the iconic meme

What was once just a meme is now so much more. Gordon Ramsay is turning his iconic ‘Idiot Sandwich’ quote into an actual TV show set to begin filming this year.

While a decorated chef and restaurateur, Ramsay is perhaps best known for his legendary fits of rage. From demanding lamb sauce to throwing countless pots and pans across kitchens all around the world, he’s made a living as a larger-than-life personality with a fuse smaller than a grain of rice.

Article continues after ad

Though arguably his most iconic line didn’t actually come from one of his own shows. Rather, his now immortalized ‘Idiot Sandwhich’ quote came from a skit on James Corden’s Late Late Show. Nonetheless, it took on a life of its own as one of the most viral soundbites on social media.

Article continues after ad

Capitalizing on the fame as only he could, Ramsay has now announced an Idiot Sandwich TV show is in the works.

Set to film in Las Vegas this November for Fox, Ramsay is hosting Idiot Sandwich as the ‘ultimate’ sandwich-making competition.

Article continues after ad

Contestants will battle to make the most ‘impressive’ sandwich in an attempt to claim a cash prize, some fame, and of course, the privilege of having their masterpiece crowned as Gordon Ramsay’s one true Idiot Sandwich.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

It turns out, absolutely anyone can apply to be on the show, as Ramsay shared an application form on social media letting budding sandwich artists throw their name in the hat. “All levels of culinary skills will be considered,” it outlines.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Aspiring idiots just have to be over the age of 18, be based in or near Nevada, and be available to film across three dates in November. Creatives also have to share the idea for their particular creation, along with its name.

There’s currently no telling when Idiot Sandwich will make its premiere, but with filming only just locked in for later this year, it’s safe to expect an early 2023 debut.

We’ll be sure to update you here with any further information on this historic meme-turned-show as new details emerge.