Goosebumps Season 2: Everything we know

The things that go bump in the night might be far from over and so is Slappy/Kanduu’s reign of terror. Disney Plus’ Goosebumps series ends its story with a bit of a cliffhanger, and leaves the possibility of Season 2.

Based on R.L. Stine’s beloved childhood scare stories, Goosebumps interpreted some of his most famous tales like The Haunted Mask. While fans thought Harold Biddle was the season’s main villain, there was an even worse evil behind him.

Article continues after ad

By the final episodes, fans learn that Slappy was the mastermind from the get-go and has a diabolical plan up his puppet sleeve. Goosebumps Episode 10 brought to life Slappy’s real human story as Kanduu and meeting ventriloquist Franz Mahar.

Article continues after ad

As the characters face the true evil and try to save the people they love, drama ensues. By the Goosebumps ending, the door is left wide open for a Season 2, with Kanduu returning as a central villain. Here’s everything we know about a possible Season 2 – and a few spoilers.

Article continues after ad

Goosebumps Season 2 could take off after the cliffhanger

By the end of Goosebumps, Isaiah is in the ICU and not expected to live. But Margot uses the same spell that healed Kanduu on him – with Mr. Bratt learning he’s once again possessed and this time by Kanduu.

A Goosebumps Season 2 has a good starting point based on the finale. Margot used a powerful spell to heal Isaiah. Based on Slappy’s backstory, the spell could also give him some ancient magical powers. But the real kickstart to a new season is the cliffhanger with Mr. Bratt. Throughout the season he was under the control of both Slappy and Harold Biddle. It seems that he’ll become a vessel once again.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the finale, he’s guilt-ridden by what happened to Isaiah and goes to the bathroom. Looking in the mirror, he realizes Kanduu is staring back at him. It easily implies that Kanduu found a way to transfer his soul to Mr. Bratt.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

While Goosebumps Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Disney+ just yet, series producer Conor Welch gave a hopeful update.

“Our hope is to follow this group of kids and adults for many, many more seasons and many, many more episodes to come. Because we do have every one of the books of the canon at our disposal, and there’s just a lot more to dig into,” he said while speaking to ComicBook.com

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Producer Nicholas Stoller told The Direct, “The one thing I’ve learned in this industry is you just never know anything. You know you have to make the best thing possible and hope people respond. And so I mean, I loved making this. I love working with Rob. I love working with everyone on the show. And I really, really love Disney, and Sony is fantastic. But I really hope we get another season. This was really fun.”

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated as and when new details emerge.

Article continues after ad

Read more Disney news here, what the producers have to say about Margot here, and what they have to say about The Conjuring here.