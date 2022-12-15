God of War fans divided by Amazon show skipping Kratos in ancient Greece

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

A God of War series is coming to Amazon, but a number of fans are concerned about which plot lines are being skipped; more specifically, Kratos in ancient Greece.

It seems like all the video games are being turned into TV shows, whether it’s The Last of Us coming to HBO next month, or the short-lived Resident Evil series that hit Netflix earlier this year. And now God of War is getting in on the action, with a show in the works at Amazon.

The show, which has been in development since March, will be helmed by Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins and The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. Considering the game has been both massively popular and award-winning, we can hope the series will at least be entertaining.

Article continues after ad

However, fans are starting to express reservations, not just because game adaptations don’t always go well (again, Resident Evil is an example) but because it seems like the show is leaving out a major plotline altogether.

God of War show to adapt 2018 story and Ragnarok

The show’s official synopsis reads: “When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak – his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world.”

Article continues after ad

However, fans may recognize this as the plot of the franchise’s 2018 iteration of the game, rather than its earlier additions, which ultimately means that all of the Greece bits – as Kratos has exiled himself from Greece and his blood-soaked past – will be omitted from the series, unless included via flashbacks.

Fans take to Twitter to voice their concern

A lot of fans obviously weren’t happy that such a significant part of God of War was being left out, and thus they expressed their reservations over the decision.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One Twitter user wrote: “Odd to me that they’re starting with the God of War (2018) narrative instead of with the original God of War (2005). Not sure the incongruity of seeing a Greek God in Norse mythology works as well if we haven’t spent time with Kratos in Ancient Greece first.”

Article continues after ad

“Telling the stories from 2018/2022 would be a huge waste,” another fan wrote. “The show should honestly start with the Greece story. It’s more interesting and it would give old and new fans something they haven’t seen before.”

“The live-action God of War series completely skipping the entire Greek and just starting with the events of the 2018 game feels like such a disservice to the story,” another fan said.

Some fans were just unhappy with the show concept altogether, one person wrote: “Don’t love that God of War is gonna be a TV show. I feel like it’s a missed opportunity not to make it a saga of films starting with the Greece stories, then transitioning into the Norse Mythology.

Article continues after ad

“Plus, given the showrunner – I sadly think it’s just gonna be boring.”

The God of War show on Amazon Prime doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing.