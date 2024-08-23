Glen Powell looks “unrecognizable” in transformation for new TV show

He’s Hollywood’s favorite action man right now, but with his new upcoming TV show, Glen Powell has dramatically changed his appearance.

Whether it’s flying alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick or being a tornado-wrangler in Twisters, Glen Powell’s superspeed rising star status is hard to deny.

However, he’s more than just an action hero. His acting chops span from his earlier Scream Queens days to later rom-coms like Anyone But You, and his adorable dog Brisket is just as much of a reason to be a fan.

Now, Powell’s new TV show is set to add another string to his bow… if you can recognize him. The star is currently on the set of Chad Powers, following disgraced college quarterback Russ Holliday as he disguises himself as his alter ego.

“Bruh, Glen Powell looks unrecognizable as Chad Powers,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing, “The make up looks… it is a choice.”

“Glen Powell disguised as Tom Cruise disguised as Chad Powers,” a third joked.

If you’re wondering whether Powers is actually an NFL player – or a caricature of one who exists – he isn’t! Powell’s new look is completely made up, originally spawning from Eli Mannings’ 2022 sketch of the same name.

Originally, Powers tries to find out what it’s like to play for the Penn State team, with the TV show seemingly fleshed out to include the revival of Powers’ own struggling career.

“Literally just thought how Glen hadn’t done a sports movie,” one fan posted when the news of Powell’s involvement was first released.

Another mused, “Chad Powers – his face is exactly what I would think of hearing that character’s name.”

“This man is busy. He’s clearly seizing his opportunity to make a bigger name for himself in the industry,” a third added.

While some fans feel the upcoming project idea has been “stolen” from Manning, Powell is a co-creator this time around alongside Michael Waldron. It doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet.

