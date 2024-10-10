Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket ‘will sell out’ and everyone’s saying the same thing

Maximus famously said, “What we do in life, echoes in eternity.” Well, the Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket speaks to that sentiment, as it’s reminded fans of the franchise’s connection to MF Doom.

The person who created Dune: Part Two’s “wormussy” must feel like Ozymandias. “Look on my works, ye mighty and despair,” they’ll say, as audiences flock to spend $30 on each new film-themed bucket sitting behind multiplex counters.

Every new movie is answering the demand: Deadpool and Wolverine, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Alien: Romulus, and even Terrifier 3.

Now, if you weren’t entertained enough already, Gladiator 2’s popcorn bucket has been revealed – and, as many people have pointed out, it looks just like MF Doom’s mask.

“These are about to sell out and not because of the movie,” one user wrote, and another commented: “The MF Doom popcorn gotta taste crazy.”

“I feel bad for all the employees that aren’t going to understand why even though there’s more than one popcorn bucket left everybody keeps saying that there’s only one more left and why everybody gets mad when their name isn’t spelled with only capital letters.”

If you’re unaware, MF Doom was a rapper who wore a near-identical mask. If you see people saying, “One bucket left” and “remember ALL CAPS”, that’s a reference to his song ‘One Beer’ and the fact he always wanted his stage name to be written in capital letters (as well as his song, ‘ALL CAPS’).

MF Doom (real name Daniel Dumile) died in October 2020. In a 2009 interview, he revealed how the original Gladiator inspired his iconic mask.

“You know the movie Gladiator? Well around that time, they started selling these gladiator masks that were replicas from the movie. So what it was is that a friend of mine told me he saw this mask that would be perfect for the DOOM character,” he explained.

“I trusted him, even though it was kinda expensive [laughs]. So he went and bought the mask, which was this collector’s item thing that came on a wooden stand and all that. It was a total replica that came on a stick with a stand for displaying and sh*t.”

One fan predicted: “This isn’t a dig at Gladiator 2 but more MF Doom fans are gonna buy this bucket than they will actually see Gladiator 2.”

If you want to get your hands on the bucket, it’ll be available exclusively in Regal Cinemas before the movie’s release.

Gladiator 2 hits cinemas on November 15 in the UK and November 22 in the US, and its latest trailer included a big spoiler about Paul Mescal’s character.