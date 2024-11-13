Gladiator 2 fans can fight each other in the real Roman Colosseum for free

Sadly, you don’t get to fight Pedro Pascal et al, but you can recreate Gladiator 2 with your mates, courtesy of an epic Paramount and Airbnb collaboration.

For the first time ever, fans of everything ancient Rome will be able to set foot in the city’s infamous Colosseum after hours to give their best swordsmanship a go – and it’s all thanks to the Gladiator sequel.

Paramount and Airbnb have launched an exclusive collaboration ahead of the new movie‘s release, which allows a select number of fans to “suit up in historically accurate armor and put their skills to the test to determine their fate in battle.”

After being greeted by the master of ceremonies, fans will walk “torch-lit, labyrinthine passageways of the Colosseum where countless warriors walked before,” before watching “seasoned gladiators engage in a thrilling showdown” before training in the “art of gladiator combat.”

Amazingly, this is all free. The downside? Spaces are very, very limited.

So how do you get to follow in Paul Mescal’s footsteps, and hopefully not recreate Maximus’ death? By heading to Airbnb’s designated webpage, and being ready to try and nab a place. Booking requests are open from November 27 at 6am PT to December 9 at 11:59pm PT.

The experience itself will be on May 7-8, 2025, accommodating up to 16 guests across two three-hour slots. Unlike your normal rental, this one won’t be overnight.

If you take a look at the listing, you’ll notice a message from Lucius himself – don’t get your hopes up that Mescal will be in attendance – alongside the promise of a spread including grapes, pomegranates, almonds, and walnuts.

Why? “You cannot afford to be gluttonous. Overindulgence will dull your senses and slow your reflexes.”

If schlepping across to the Italian city is a little too much hassle (no travel is included here), your next best bet is to get a ticket to the movie in IMAX. That way, you’re right in the action without actually having to take part.

Gladiator 2 comes to cinemas on November 15 in the UK and November 22 in the US. Catch up with our review, why Ridley didn’t film in Rome, and when it takes place.

You can also check out more new movies streaming this month.