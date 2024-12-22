Gladiator 2 is coming to digital just in time for Christmas

If you’re looking for a non-festive watch on Christmas Day, Gladiator 2 might have just become the biggest contender in the arena with a digital release that’s sooner than you think.

With a stacked cast and the promise of bloodthirsty action, Gladiator 2 quickly jumped to the top of most must-watch lists in November.

Since then, the action movie has made $403 million at the box office, reinvigorating the thirst for large-scale historical dramas. (If you can call it that.)

Article continues after ad

Now, not long after it arrived in theaters, the Ridley Scott sequel is landing on digital platforms available for purchase this week, making it a perfect Christmas viewing option.

Gladiator 2 arrives on digital on Christmas Eve

Just 33 days after releasing theatrically, Gladiator 2 is coming to premium digital platforms in the US and will be available to purchase on December 24.

The new movie will also be available to purchase as a 4K Ultra HD release. Plus, if you’re looking to do a double bill with the original Gladiator, both movies will also be available as a two-part collection in 4K Ultra HD, in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, and on DVD from March 4, 2025.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can pre-order Gladiator 2 on Prime Video and iTunes right now. Unfortunately, if you’re in the UK, a digital release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Paramount Pictures

The digital and 4K Ultra HD purchase will include over 100 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. There will be other bonus content too, including:

A Dream That Was Rome: Origins—Scott and producers delve into the history behind Gladiator II and how the story developed over many years before coming to the screen.

What We Do In Life Echoes In Eternity: The Cast—An inside look into Scott’s casting process.

In The Arena: Filmmakers—Behind the scenes shoot in Malta, Morocco, and the UK.

To Those About To Die, We Salute You: Combat—How Scott and his team combined choreographed combat with cutting-edge visual effects to take the action to a new level.

Building An Empire: Post-Production—Filmmakers provide insights into the process of crafting the finished movie, which includes a scoring session led by composer Harry Gregson-Williams.

The Making Of Gladiator II—How Scott, the cast, and crew worked to bring Gladiator II to life.

Deleted Scenes

Gladiator 2 has two nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes, for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Denzel Washington.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out all the best movies of 2024. You can also see what new movies are coming to streaming soon, and check out our Gladiator 2 ending explained