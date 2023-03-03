Ghostface is terrifying people IRL ahead of Scream 6 release

In the lead-up to Scream 6, multiple sightings of villain Ghostface have been made across the US, with people posting photos online of the character appearing in the streets and around the country.

Scream 6 is shaping up to be another big entry for the longstanding and beloved horror movie franchise. With Courtney Cox once again returning and Hayden Panettiere back as Kirby, the newest Scream film promises to be a darker and grittier entry than previous installments.

In the lead-up to the release of the movie, people have been dressing up as Ghostface, the costume that each villain in the series wears, and walking around the streets of the US.

Fans have been posting these sightings online, with it unclear whether or not this is a publicity stunt for the movie or if people are simply embracing the hype around the new Scream film.

However, there is a strong chance that this is a publicity stunt from the Scream 6 team. Especially given that the official account for the movie, called Ghostface on Twitter, retweeted the most recent sighting, captioning the tweet “I’m watching you.”

One of the locations where a Ghostface was spotted was Sonoma, just around the corner from the Sonoma Community Center where the first movie was largely shot and filmed.

After all, this wouldn’t be the first time a horror movie has used a similar technique to help the lead-up for a movie go viral. Last year, the horror movie Smile gained massive attention when the film hired actors to sit at sporting events and smile at the camera for minutes on end.

Scream 5 was released back in 2022, the movie was recently positively by critics, with audiences calling the latest entry and return to form for the franchise. It was also the first Scream film to release in over 10 years, with Scream 4 having debuted in theaters back in 2011.

Scream 6 is set to launch on March 10, 2023.

