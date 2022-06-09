 Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is codenamed "Firehouse" - Dexerto
Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is codenamed “Firehouse”

Published: 9/Jun/2022 12:48

by Chris Tilly
ghostbusters-firehouse
Sony Pictures

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hit screens just a few months ago, but the brains behind the “legasequel” are already looking towards the future of the franchise; announcing multiple spin-offs, and a celluloid follow-up that already has a codename.

BEWARE OF GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE SPOILERS AHEAD…

While celebrating “Ghostbusters Day” on the Sony lot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife writer-director Jason Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan teased some major ghostbusting plans.

There’s an animated series in the works at Netflix as well as a movie, a virtual reality game titled Ghostbusters VR Academy, and a comic series coming from Dark Horse.

These books will bridge the gap between Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the proposed sequel, which Reitman revealed is currently going by the codename “Firehouse.”

What did Jason Reitman say about Ghostbusters: Firehouse?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Reitman said: “At the end of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Ecto-1 is driving into Manhattan, returning to its home.

“Before anyone ever heard the title Afterlife, we called it Rust City. Which would not have made sense to anyone until they saw the movie. The code name for the next movie is Firehouse.”

Gil Kenan then updated THR on where they are at with the project: “We’re writing as quickly as we can” explained Kenan. “We had the story before we finished Afterlife. And we have been crafting this with as much care as it took to build Afterlife into a worthy sequel.”

Will Ernie Hudson return as Winston Zeddemore?

ermie-hudson-as-winston-zeddmore-in-ghostbusters
Columbia Pictures.
Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddmore in Ghostbusters (1984)

The filmmakers were apparently being tight-lipped about plot details for Ghostbusters: Firehouse, but they did reveal that one beloved character would be returning.

Winston Zeddemore appeared at the end of Afterlife to bust ghosts with his old buddies. In the post-credit sting, it’s revealed that Winston has built a “thriving global enterprise” during the intervening years.

Then over shots of ECTO-1 pulling into the Firehouse, Zeddemore states “I may be a businessman, but I will always be a Ghostbuster.”

And during Ghostbusters Day, Reitman admitted, “The character of Winston Zeddemore and Zeddemore Industries figures strongly into the future of Ghostbusters.”

When can I see Ghostbusters: Firehouse?

There’s no word yet on a release date for Ghostbusters: Firehouse, and with the animated projects and comic book already in the works, expect to possibly see them first.

We’ll have more news on Ghostbusters: Firehouse as and when it breaks.

