Ghost of Tsushima anime series: Release window, platforms, everything we know

Ghost of Tsushima is getting the anime adaptation it deserves. Here’s everything we know about the series including when it comes out, where to watch it, and more.

Since its 2020 release, Ghost of Tsushima has cemented itself as a landmark PlayStation exclusive. Clearly, Sony recognizes its appeal because we’ve seen them greenlight a sequel in Ghost of Yotei, and fans of the game can look forward to an eventual live-action film helmed by John Wick Director Chad Stahelski.

With all that going on for Sucker Punch and their new darling franchise, you’d think they’d take a bit of a break. You’d be wrong of course, because they have another project in the works.

Announced at CES 2025, Ghost of Tsushima is getting an anime adaptation that feels like a no-brainer for the franchise. We’ve got all the pertinent details below.

What is the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime?

As the name suggests, the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime will be based on the game’s multiplayer mode known as Legends. For those unfamiliar, the mode takes a more mystical bent than the base game and focuses on four characters, the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, and Assassin.

Given the upcoming anime is based on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you can expect it to incorporate the game’s unique visual style and tell a story surrounding these four heroes and their battle with the fearsome Oni. More concrete details about the series’ narrative are being kept under wraps at this early stage, however.

We do know that the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime will be helmed by Takanobu Mizuno in the role of Director. Mizuno is responsible for ‘The Duel’ from the Star Wars Legends anthology series which should excite fans of the medium.

Sucker Punch Productions Ghost Of Tsushima’s multiplayer Legends mode leans into the fantastical and it’s likely the anime will too.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime release window

The Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime series is slated to drop sometime in 2027 but a tighter window has yet to be revealed. Prospective viewers will have a little while to wait before they can binge it.

On the plus side, that binge should be super easy thanks to the ease with which fans can access it.

Where to watch the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is being produced by Aniplex and will air exclusively on Crunchyroll. Whether a subscription to the service will be necessary to view the title hasn’t yet been revealed but we’ll be sure to update readers with more info as it emerges.

That’s everything we know about the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime series for now but we’ll be sure to continue with updates as more information and trailers are revealed in the future.

