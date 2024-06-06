When is the next episode of Ghost Adventures? Season 26 release schedule

Peek through your fingers at the Ghost Adventures Season 26 release schedule to find out where and when the next fright will come from.

The binge-worthy TV show is airing in 2024 after kicking off on May 15 with ‘Skinwalker Invasion’. It may be a condensed season, but there are plenty of intruding locations picked out.

This season includes a hospital of horror, an infamous Arizona hotel plagued by poltergeists, and a decrepit town in the Nevada desert — no biggie for goth king Zak Bagans and his crew of intrepid hunters.

So, here’s when and where to catch a glimpse, and what streaming services you may need. Proceed, if you dare.

When’s the next episode of Ghost Adventures out?

Ghost Adventures Season 26 Episode 5 is out on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 10pm ET on the Discovery channel.

There are five episodes in Season 26, which makes ‘Belmont Ghost Town’ the finale.

Ghost Adventures Season 26 release schedule

Ghost Adventures Season 26 airs weekly on Wednesdays at 10pm on Discovery channel until the finale on June 12, 2024.

Season 26 Episode 1: ‘Skinwalker Invasion’ — Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Zak and crew tread upon sacred ground when they investigate reports of skinwalker sightings in Torrey, Utah. Was the invasion triggered by the desecration of Native American artifacts, or has a past investigation come back to haunt them?

Season 26 Episode 2: ‘Terror on 25th Street’ — Wednesday, May 22, 2024 GAC heads to Ogden, Utah, to explore two buildings that are overrun with dark spiritual activity. One of the buildings once housed a thriving brothel, and locals suspect its former madam is still running her business from the grave.

Season 26 Episode 3: ‘LA Hospital of Horror’ — Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Zak and the crew gain unprecedented access to a historic Los Angeles hospital to expose a demonic energy that has trapped countless souls inside the facility. This malevolent presence is a force to be reckoned with in the abandoned halls.

Season 26 Episode 4: ‘Hotel Congress’ — Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Zak and the crew check in at an infamous Tucson, Arizona, hotel plagued by poltergeist activity and spirit possession. Could a brush with one of America’s most violent gangsters be responsible for the darkness that inhabits the building?

Season 26 Episode 5: ‘Belmont Ghost Town’ — Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Zak and the crew trek through the Nevada desert to locate a former Wild West town haunted by a grave injustice. The guys are shaken when they discover that the Manson family camped out in the courthouse of the crumbling town.



How to watch Ghost Adventures Season 26

Watch Ghost Adventures Season 26 on the Discovery channel as they air or stream episodes on Discovery+.

Discovery+ Plans:

Discovery+ $4.99 per month

Discovery+ (Ad-Free) $8.99 per month

You can also add Discovery+ as a streaming channel to your Prime Video subscription.

