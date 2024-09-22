Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage star hints “frenemy” dynamic may threaten Georgie’s career

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage may be focused on the life of the young couple, but new official portraits have unveiled a bubbling confrontational relationship for Georgie.

The Young Sheldon spinoff series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is set to premiere in October 2024, just six months after its predecessor aired its final episode.

While the young parents will have to face life as adults while dealing with the series’ confirmed villain, the series’ cast photos have revealed a new obstacle may be on the horizon when it comes to Georgie’s new career path.

Article continues after ad

In lieu of higher education, Georgie instead got a job with Mandy’s father, Jim, at his tire shop and one of TV Insider’s new official cast portraits highlighted Ruben, Jim’s longtime employee who seems like he won’t take too kindly to the team’s newest addition.

CBS

Jessie Perez, who plays Ruben, gave fans an inside look at his character’s motivations while chatting with the outlet during a September 19 conference call.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Ruben is a longtime employee with Jim over at the tire shop,” Perez explained. “Georgie is young and inexperienced and Ruben has some feelings about that. [So I’m excited to] see how their frenemy dynamic unfolds.”

Georgie’s sour interactions with Ruben could stem from the fact that the eldest Cooper may feel a bit protective over Jim, who he sees as a replacement for his deceased father, George Sr.

George’s death completely rattled the family during the final episodes of Season 7, with Georgie being hit the hardest as a new parent.

Article continues after ad

His negative relationship with Ruben is yet another addition to the “people who don’t like Georgie” rolodex, which also includes Mandy’s mother, Audrey.

Audrey is not a huge fan of her son-in-law due to his lack of education and the fact he’s so much younger than Mandy, so she has been trying to pull the couple apart since they began seeing each other in Young Sheldon.

Article continues after ad

With Ruben in the mix, Georgie will not only have to face serious opposition on his home front, but also in his place of work as well.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out all the new TV shows on streaming this month. You can also learn about Sheldon Cooper’s education timeline, and find out what’s going on with Young Sheldon Season 8.