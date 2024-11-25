Georgie & Mandy is bringing back Young Sheldon’s most divisive topic

Even if you’ve only seen The Big Bang Theory, you’ll know religion is a huge point of contention. That carried on in Young Sheldon – and now it’s set for a return in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Our bow-tied little Atheist is all grown up and away to Caltech, but that doesn’t mean the influence of Christianity has to stop in the new TV show.

In fact, Georgie & Mandy is about to ramp religion up to a new level. Episode 6 of the sitcom is titled ‘The Good Samaritan,’ with the logline “Georgie joins a church to sell tires to the congregation and Mandy worries there is more to it than that.”

Innocent community or a full-blown pyramid scheme? We’ll find out later this week… but it doesn’t look like we’re in the Medford Baptist Church anymore, Toto.

Georgie & Mandy Episode 6 follows years of religious turmoil

Realistically, Georgie trying to sell tires to churchgoers is only the tip of a years-long iceberg. Whether it was in TBBT or – more notably – Young Sheldon, the Coopers have an exhausting relationship with their faith.

When we meet adult Sheldon, he’s clearly an Atheist. His mother Mary has doubled down on her devotion to God in her later years, which becomes a lot more understandable in the context of George’s death.

Rewind to seasons of Young Sheldon and it’s obvious Sheldon has been opposed to religion all his life. Mary practically forces him to go to church, where he frequently argues with Pastor Jeff at Sunday school… and in front of the adult congregation.

He eventually gets involved because it pleases Mary, and even agrees to be baptized for her in Season 7 (in his own Sheldon way, of course). Missy and George seem largely nonplussed by faith, with Mary the driving force for how Christianity affects the Cooper household.

Even she has her struggles, though. When Pastor Rob joins the flock, she questions her own beliefs, even going as far as to smoke and drink in her prayer garden until Brenda catches her. It’s revealed over the course of the show that she made a hard U-turn to the church after a wild upbringing.

Georgie’s Christianity is arguably as chaotic. Having a crush on Veronica Duncan in Seasons 2 and 3, he goes as far as being baptized when she becomes born again. All it gets him is a punch in the face, but it’s a key part of his character development.

We see his inner emotions shine through once again at George’s funeral, setting him up for the spinoff. Mandy might be worried about how impressionable he is – Georgie is a people person at the end of the day. But if anything, the church has become a place where he always does the right thing, even if it really hurts.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is airing weekly on CBS.