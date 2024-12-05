Georgie & Mandy reveals its most annoying Young Sheldon cameo yet

Mary, Meemaw, Missy, and Dale have all made appearances in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and now another Young Sheldon character joins suit… except, they’re the most annoying of all.

If we’re being really honest, the Young Sheldon cast had its fair share of irritating members over the years. Brenda started out sticking her nose in where it wasn’t needed, and her youngest kid Bobby bullied Sheldon within an inch of his life.

Hell, even Sheldon himself was mostly intolerable. We’ve yet to see the youngest Cooper boy return to the new TV show, but Georgie & Mandy has found other ways to fill their annoyance quota.

While you could argue Mandy’s brother Connor bears the brunt of this, there’s another cameo coming in 2025 that is sure to get Young Sheldon fans’ backs up.

Pastor Jeff returns to mediate Mary and Audrey’s feud

In an upcoming 2025 episode, Pastor Jeff will return to meditate yet another feud between Mary and Audrey. Much like Season 7, it’s about their granddaughter, Cece.

Titled ‘A House Divided,’ the episode will see the pair “compete for their granddaughter’s love,” according to co-creator Steve Holland.

“I don’t know that he’s doing great, but he’s certainly trying to [mediate],” he explained to TVLine. “Mary and Audrey butt heads, they don’t see eye to eye, and that’s a fun thing we haven’t gotten to explore. To put them head to head… felt like a really fun episode to do – and when we were breaking that story, it also seemed like a great chance to bring Matt Hobby back.

“It was so much fun to have him, and so much fun to put [those characters] in front of an audience and get a little Pastor Jeff sprinkled in our lives again,” he continued.

However, Jeff hasn’t always been the most welcome face on our TV screens – and it’s safe to say he’s had more than one annoying moment. When we first meet him in Season 1 of Young Sheldon, he’s quick to correct Sheldon’s scientific approach to Christianity while at church, and that never goes away.

Jeff gives Mary the runaround when it comes to his split from his first wife, roping her in to help tie down his eventual second wife, Robin. The newlyweds then move in next door to the Coopers, where their demanding little one and picky neighborly habits grind all their gears.

The kicker came when he demanded the family left the church when Georgie got Mandy pregnant, essentially breaking Mary’s heart. As we know, they were later allowed to return in Season 7.

We don’t yet know if Jeff has had time to reflect on how much of an idiot he can be, but if he’s after peace between Mary and Audrey, perhaps we should cut him some slack.

All seasons of Young Sheldon are available to watch on Paramount Plus. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is airing weekly on CBS.

