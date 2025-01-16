Georgie & Mandy confirms unexpected Young Sheldon cameo you’ll never see coming

A prequel-sequel isn’t likely to deviate from its original show. Even so, Georgie & Mandy has surprised us with multiple Young Sheldon cameos – but none as unexpected as this one.

Fully titled Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the new TV show picks up a few months after that devastating Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, continuing the story on without Sheldon or the Cooper household.

Georgie is bearing the brunt of new fatherhood stress, which isn’t helped by living with a mother-in-law who hates him. Medford’s favorite faces have already appeared along the way, with Mary, Missy, Meemaw, and Dale all having returning cameos so far.

Pastor Jeff is set to join the group within the first few episodes of 2025, but another much more unexpected Young Sheldon cameo is on the horizon.

Young Sheldon’s Ms. Hutchins returns to Georgie & Mandy

Avid Sheldonverse fans will remember librarian Ms. Hutchins from some of the dozen Young Sheldon episodes she featured in. Her appearances have been few and far between, but now she’ll be joining the action in Georgie & Mandy.

Given neither Georgie nor his siblings have had anything to do with Medford for multiple seasons, there’s a huge question mark over why she’s coming back. We know she’ll be in the first episode back, titled ‘Diet Crap,’ airing on January 30 – and that gives us a huge clue.

Some of Ms. Hutchins’ funniest scenes were when she got herself unknowingly caught up in a much bigger situation. A classic example of this is when Mary briefly became a make-up sales lady, trying to flog her wares to insecure women under the guise of giving confidence. Who was her first customer? You guessed it.

The same logic repeats itself again in the binge-worthy TV show. Mandy has got a new job selling dietary supplements outside a convenience store, suggesting Hutchins will be the first in line to shell out.

While it’s unclear how her return will affect Georgie – he’ll be coming under fire for trying to take control of Mandy’s venture – George’s death might come back into the limelight. Georgie’s dad was seen with Hutchins on multiple occasions, and she likely has something to say about his passing.

It’s currently unclear if Hutchins will feature in any future episodes after Episode 8.

