Georgie & Mandy star announces engagement and Young Sheldon fans are all saying the same thing

Georgie and Mandy might have been hitched for a while, but it’s time to dust the wedding attire back off – a Young Sheldon star is now getting married in real life.

Cast your mind back to previous seasons of Young Sheldon. Georgie meets Mandy at work, both lie about their age, and the two engage in a romantic and physical relationship. Mandy comes clean that she’s older than first thought, but then gets pregnant.

Article continues after ad

That’s a massive problem because Georgie is actually 17 years old. The two work through it and have baby Cece, with Mary constantly breathing down their necks about marriage. However, this doesn’t actually happen until Season 7.

Now settled into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the pair are getting to grips with young parenthood. In real life, one of its stars is following a path so similar that it’s spooky… and fans have noticed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Montana Jordan engagement mirrors Georgie & Mandy role

Actor Montana Jordan, better known for playing Georgie, took to Instagram to announce his engagement on January 5, 2025. While there’s no weird age dynamic, Jordan has mimicked Georgie in a key way – get a gorgeous blonde-haired girl, have a baby together, and then get married.

Instagram/Montana Jordan

It goes without saying Young Sheldon fans picked up on this immediately. “I thought Mandy was your wife?” one Instagram reply read, with another weighing in, “Bro took the character way too seriously.”

Article continues after ad

“Talk about being more and more like the character, LOL. Congratulations,” another added, with a fourth suggesting, “This is why it’s called Georgie and Mandy’s FIRST Marriage.”

It wasn’t just those enjoying Georgie & Mandy who weighed in, but the Young Sheldon cast too. Actor Iain Armitage, who plays Sheldon, replied, “This is so wonderful and I’m so happy for you!!”

Missy actress Raegan Revord stated, “I’m crying! So happy for you guys! Love you both so much!” with Brenda star Melissa Peterman also giving her congratulations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage doesn’t return until January 30 after going on Christmas hiatus on December 12.

In the meantime, check out our Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage review and our recap of Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5, Episode 6, and Episode 7.

You can also read our interview with George Cooper’s Lance Barber, find out how it copied Young Sheldon’s most upsetting moment, and how the spinoff addresses its most controversial change.