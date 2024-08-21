Is the Georgie & Mandy spinoff doomed? Young Sheldon cast ‘feud’ explained

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is just gearing up, but is there trouble behind the scenes? If you follow a subtle social media trail, there might just be some Young Sheldon cast drama.

There’s nothing more disheartening than realizing your favorite fictional family might not be as close off-camera. That’s never typically been an issue for the Coopers in Young Sheldon… until now.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is confirmed to include many characters we’ve come across before, but social media posts seem to reveal some distance between two stars.

Article continues after ad

But what’s actually going on, and should we be confirmed for Georgie’s future? Here’s the full Young Sheldon cast ‘feud’ explained.

Young Sheldon ‘drama’ explained

According to multiple social media posts, there is a noticeable distance between Iain Armitage (Sheldon) and Raegan Revord (Missy), who haven’t mentioned each other or been seen together since Season 7 ended.

CBS

A lot has happened off-screen since the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending – the cast got together to watch the final episodes, Montana Jordan became a dad, and many of the cast have seen each other back on the Georgie & Mandy set.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If we follow Revord’s Instagram posts in particular, Armitage is the only person missing from cast reunions both publicly and privately.

This begins with Revord being present for the first taping of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. We know she’s in these episodes, so there’s a legitimate reason for her to be there… but we also know Armitage was in the audience.

While Armitage himself shouted out fellow co-stars like Melissa Peterman, the fictional siblings were never seen together.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/@raeganrevord

Young Sheldon fans will also know that both Revord and Armitage have visited Jordan since the birth of his new baby. The pair have matching pictures with the new family, but they haven’t interacted, nor have they acknowledged the other doing so.

On top of this, Armitage was the only Cooper family member not mentioned by Revord in an interview with People Magazine shortly after she began filming for the new TV show.

Article continues after ad

The two were also both present at the 2024 Kids Choice Awards but didn’t interact with each other. Instead, Revord and Jordan can be seen together.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/@raeganrevord

The kicker for some fans is that neither of them shouted each other out on Instagram for their birthdays after doing so for other members of the cast in recent months.

The pair can usually be seen commenting on posts made by other cast members – including Annie Potts’ knee surgery – but not between themselves.

Neither Armitage nor Revord has publicly commented on any tension between the two.

Georgie & Mandy has less Sheldon, more Missy

Interestingly, there are also differences on-screen. Sheldon won’t be appearing in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage at all, while Revord has been promoted to series regular.

Article continues after ad

CBS

Thanks to Sheldon’s educational journey, Season 7 Episode 14 saw him leaving for Caltech. This leaves us where The Big Bang Theory later picks up, and judging by what we learn from Sheldon as an adult, his time back in Texas was sparing.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Missy is left at home to deal with the fallout of George’s death. A month had passed between his funeral and the Young Sheldon finale, but there’s certainly more growth to be had. On top of that, many fans believed Missy wasn’t treated well in previous seasons, with her ‘redemption arc’ failing to materialize.

Article continues after ad

Missy, Mary (Zoe Perry), and Meemaw (Annie Potts) were originally tipped to star in the spinoff’s first two episodes, but it’s since been confirmed that Missy will appear in a series regular role.

With this in mind, it makes sense that we wouldn’t see the twins reunited in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. However, this doesn’t mean that Sheldon won’t appear, especially if the spinoff continues for more episodes.

While Armitage has clearly been on set, this on-screen distance could explain why fans aren’t seeing the two as connected as they once were.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The cast ‘feud’ won’t go the way you think

Don’t panic! This cast clearly loves each other – if any drama is happening to the Young Sheldon characters, it’s happening on screen.

CBS

As we’ve discussed, it’s still a tumultuous time for the Cooper family. Mary has doubled down on her religion to save the souls of her children, Missy is still wrapped up in grief, and Georgie now has bigger fish to fry.

We also know that the villain of the series has been confirmed, meaning the young couple will feel the wrath of Mandy’s mom Audrey.

Article continues after ad

In short, there are plenty of ways that drama will unfold over new episodes, as Georgie and Mandy get to grips with raising their young family. We’ll also likely see Georgie’s professional rise to being a self-proclaimed “tire doctor” as he begins his work with Jim at the shop.

We know that the dynamics between the Young Sheldon family on and off screen have been wholesome ones – you can see the emotion in the Season 7 featurettes alone – so we really shouldn’t expect anything dramatic to kick off behind the scenes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage comes to screens on October 17. In the meantime, find out why the spinoff didn’t pick the right characters, why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, and new TV shows streaming this month.