Did the Georgie & Mandy cast accidentally reveal Season 2 is in the works?

The first look at Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has officially dropped… but has a cast member alluded to there being more than one season?

We haven’t even had Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage yet, but there’s already talk of a potential second season. Given that predecessor Young Sheldon had seven seasons and The Big Bang Theory ran for 12, it’s hardly a surprise.

That being said, we’re running before we can walk… but in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast’s choice of wording might have let something bigger slip.

Article continues after ad

Actress Emily Osment told the outlet, “This first season we’re transitioning into Georgie and Mandy living with her parents. They have two grown kids and then the grown kids come back and there’s a baby with them now.

“So it’s definitely a full house, and we get to see a little bit more insight into Jim and Audrey’s relationship, which can be definitely hostile.”

Article continues after ad

CBS

In addition to this, executive producer Steve Holland had some choice words of his own. Touching on whether the title implies the pair will be remarried, he explained, “I don’t think it will be explored right away. I think how you should interpret that title, I hope, is intriguing, and a little playful, and a little mysterious.”

Article continues after ad

Adding together “first season” and “not right away,” we’re left with the likely scenario that Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 is definitely on the cards. Of course, nothing official has been confirmed by the cast, creators, or CBS.

It won’t be long until we find out how the new TV show will perform, with the series airing on CBS on a weekly basis from October 17. We still don’t know how many episodes there will be – but we do know it’s been filmed in a multi-cam format, which has divided fan opinion.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If that doesn’t mean anything to you, this translates as Georgie & Mandy looking more like TBBT than Young Sheldon. It’s being taped in front of a live audience, meaning it’ll sound like a canned laugh track in the background.

That might not whet your appetite, but plenty of the Young Sheldon cast are coming back for another outing. Holland teased that Georgie’s younger sister Missy is struggling “to handle the situation” after George’s death, with mother Mary becoming more devout by the minute.

Article continues after ad

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage hits CBS on October 17. Find out if Sheldon will appear in the spinoff, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters, and more TV shows streaming this month.