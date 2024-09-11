Georgie & Mandy photos you definitely missed reveal big change to its most-hated character

Now we’re getting closer to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, first previews are coming in thick and fast. Even eagle-eyed fans might have missed a huge change to its villain of the season.

The beginning of September has meant the start of fall – but it’s also hosted the first preview shots of Young Sheldon sequel Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Aside from a few social media posts and carefully worded press releases, the new TV show has largely been kept under wraps.

That’s now changed for good, with the upcoming sitcom dropping two batches of exclusive first looks. While the first was accompanied with cast interviews for Entertainment Weekly, the second quietly released on Instagram.

This is the bunch you might have missed… and the snaps suggest some huge changes have gone down for Mandy’s mom Audrey.

When we last met her in Young Sheldon Season 7, Audrey was on the warpath against Georgie after the young couple moved into her house. She’s known for her immaculate styling that pairs with her quick and scathing takedowns.

However, if the Georgie & Mandy spinoff is anything to go by, Audrey is loosening up. The new photos show her with a completely new haircut and relaxed, casual style (loosely resembling Beverly from The Goldbergs, if you watched it).

Audrey’s even going so far as to wear jeans – but has she really taken a shine to Georgie being her son-in-law?

Not according to Montana Jordan. The Georgie actor told TV Insider, “There’s a lot of things that come with being a young parent, and Mandy’s mom not being the easiest to deal with.”

Steve Holland echoed the tension to EW, explaining, “They’re a young couple, he’s much younger than she is. They got into this marriage in unique circumstances, so it’s not necessarily going to be an easy ride for them, even though they love each other and they’re in this for the long haul.

“I think it’s just a little hint that everything isn’t necessarily going to go smoothly for these two.”

However, it’s still all to play for at this stage, and the new styling suggests fans are about to see something new. Audrey actress Rachel Bay Jones has also been sharing her own behind-the-scenes clips from filming on her personal Instagram.

If you’re worried the Georgie & Mandy spinoff will only feature Mandy’s family – fear not! New snaps also show Meemaw and the young couple, with Mary and Missy both having confirmed cameos.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage hits screens on October 17.