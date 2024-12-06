Georgie & Mandy just made us feel sorry for the show’s most problematic character

Talking about knocking a grieving woman while she’s down – Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6 has made Mary a villain for no good reason.

In the latest episode of the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie tries out a new church after towing a woman who was a member. She hints financial prosperity can be found in the congregation, with Georgie only too happy to see for himself.

When Audrey and Mandy find out what he’s up to, they’re not best pleased. The fact our churchgoing woman is attractive isn’t the issue though – it’s that Georgie might become too like his own mother.

Mary’s faith has doubled down since George’s death, and while she wasn’t the easiest character to deal with in the Young Sheldon cast, this is the one time she doesn’t deserve to be the villain.

Mary’s faith became the punchline in Georgie & Mandy Episode 6

At multiple points throughout Georgie & Mandy Episode 6, Georgie is slammed for appearing to be too like Mary when he takes an interest in the church.

Mandy tells him he “sounds like your mother” when he believes things are coming together because of the church. Not too long after, Audrey convinces Mandy that everybody turns into their parents eventually, and that she should tell Georgie if he’s doing something that makes Mandy uncomfortable.

CBS

“I really hope he doesn’t get too much like this mother,” Audrey points out.

Of course, this could just be the ongoing feud between them talking – we know Mary is a Baptist, and Audrey is Catholic. But there’s something cruel about picking on a woman who only has faith to turn to in her darkest hour.

No matter what we thought of Mary in previous seasons of Young Sheldon, she’s currently having a really tough time. Georgie and Sheldon have flown the nest, Missy is busy with high school and her friends, and Meemaw has Dale. In the absence of George, the church is really Mary’s only lifeline.

She’s undoubtedly taken her already strict faith to an entirely new level since George’s funeral. We see this clearly in Season 7 Episode 14 when she convinces Sheldon and Missy to be baptized in order to “save their souls.” In Georgie & Mandy Episode 5, she struggles her way through a McAllister Thanksgiving without George there.

As much as this can be annoying – and clearly explains how she became the woman we meet in The Big Bang Theory – is Mary’s faith really a problem? We say no.

If anyone should know how much Mary needs Christianity, it’s the McAllisters. While it’s clear Georgie is only interested in attending church to try and make a profit for the tire shop, Mandy and Audrey have shown a lack of compassion and understanding. We all know Georgie won’t become a devout follower, so why take their fears out on Mary?

All seasons of Young Sheldon are available to watch on Paramount Plus. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is airing weekly on CBS.

