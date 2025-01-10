Georgie & Mandy will have major romantic split in first 2025 episode

Fans are having to wait for over a month to see the next episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – and when it comes back, it’s set to be explosive.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that Georgie and Mandy’s relationship has been full of drama. They’ve lied to each other, accidentally got pregnant, and almost torn their families apart in the process.

In their own TV show, things have been much more settled. Georgie is focusing on providing bigger and better things for his young family, working his way up the ranks of the tire store.

However, Mandy’s career is more of a sticking point. The next episode of Georgie & Mandy looks like she’ll have figured out something new, but potentially at the cost of her marriage.

A new job means tensions rise between Georgie and Mandy

Titled ‘Diet Crap,’ Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 8 sees Mandy getting a job selling diet supplements outside a convenience store. However, Georgie tries to muscle in on the action, meaning the pair butt heads.

While this is an unlikely cause for an actual divorce, this is definitely the first time the couple have seriously argued since they got married. The episode’s full synopsis reads: “Tensions rise when Georgie intrudes on Mandy’s new sales gig. Meanwhile, Audrey’s conflicted when Jim makes it a point not to coddle Connor.”

Georgie being a businessman first and foremost isn’t a surprise. If there’s a way to make extra money, he’s sussed it out. If there’s somebody to befriend, he’s being charming. But this is the first time he’s interfered with Mandy’s own career.

If you remember from Young Sheldon, Mandy was once a local weather girl until she fell out with the station manager – who just so happened to be her ex-boyfriend. After that, she was preoccupied with being a first-time mom, and has recently been working shifts at a local diner.

Since the very beginning of the binge-worthy TV show, Mandy getting back on the career horse has been a big deal. Episode 2 marked the beginning of Mandy making a concerted effort to get back to work, but has failed to hit the big time… until now.

The fact Georgie has muscled in could likely make her feel like she has to be dependent on her husband, or that she is unable to fully have a life of her own.

We won’t know the exact cause until the next episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airs on January 30, 2025.

