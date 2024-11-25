Georgie & Mandy still hasn’t explained one missing Young Sheldon character

For eagle-eyed fans who’ve been keeping an eye on everything relating to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, there’s been a notable cast absence judging by behind-the-scenes set photos.

It’s been difficult to judge which of the supporting Medford residents would be seen in the new TV show – for example, as much as we love Peg, it’s not necessary for her to come back.

But nosy neighbor-turned-friend Brenda is a different story. While the first five episodes of the spinoff were being filmed, actress Melissa Peterman was spotted with other cast members like Annie Potts (Meemaw). Yet so far, she’s not been seen on the show.

If this was a one-time occurrence, it might not be as noticeable. But Peterman has appeared in multiple snaps, so why have we not seen her as Episode 6 approaches?

Brenda’s absence could be down to NBC

Instagram/Annie Potts

The simplest answer is also the most boring – Peterman may have simply been visiting, or shooting something else while Georgie & Mandy was taking off. However, if Potts’ caption above is to be believed, she was definitely filming for the Young Sheldon spinoff itself.

It’s worth noting this was taken while Potts was filming for Episode 1 of the sitcom.

Looking at Peterman’s own feed, there are plenty of pictures of the Young Sheldon cast in the same timeframe. Not all of these were on set, but some were while co-stars – who have already appeared on Georgie & Mandy – were in costume.

Instagram/Melissa Peterman

Of course, these could simply be throwback posts. We know Peterman has been filming for NBC’s Happy Days since Season 7 ended, reunited with fellow Young Sheldon alum Reba McEntire. She’s appeared as Gabby since October 18, matching the filming and release timeline of Georgie & Mandy.

If both shows were being filmed on the same lot, it could easily explain how a simple lunch break sent the internet into cameo meltdown.

Will Brenda return to Georgie & Mandy?

Currently, we’ve got no idea if Brenda will appear on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, but it would make a lot of sense for her to.

When we last saw her, she was chatting up George’s boss at his funeral, but was also one of the first to console Mary after George died.

As Mary continues to struggle with her grief, it would take a real force of nature for her to make any progress… such as Brenda, perhaps.

The two started out as frenemies on Young Sheldon, but Brenda’s no-holds-barred attitude to life arguably did Mary the world of good. If we want to see real character development in her spinoff cameos, partnering with Brenda would be the easiest way to achieve that.

Catch up with our Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, and Episode 5 recaps before you watch the latest episodes.

