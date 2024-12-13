Georgie & Mandy’s true villain is clear after Episode 7

You’d have been forgiven for thinking Audrey was the clear villain of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – but she’s been surpassed by someone else after Episode 7.

We all know what stage was set in Young Sheldon Season 7. After their wedding, Audrey was all but gunning for Georgie’s downfall, constantly making snide remarks as he moved into the McAllister household.

Of course, this has carried on well into the new TV show. She accuses Georgie of “dumbing down” Cece’s genes and has even been against Jim increasing his wages after securing the tire shop more business through a local church.

But even Audrey can’t be mean all the time. In Episode 7, she finally starts to soften her hostile exterior as she puts Cece first. However, this only leaves room for the sitcom’s real villain to shine through – Mandy’s brother, Connor.

Sorry, but Connor needs to leave Georgie & Mandy

Ever since Georgie & Mandy’s first episode, Connor has continued to be an anomaly. He only really exists to fill the “weird” void that Sheldon has left behind – and it’s not working.

Don’t forget, Connor has been completely recast since his brief introduction on Young Sheldon. Dougie Baldwin is bringing a new sense of personality to the role… and it feels like something we’ve seen before.

In the simplest of terms, Connor is basically a knock-off version of Sheldon. He has his own unique traits, such as an obsession with 3/4 time synth music and standing to eat his dinner, but it’s being introduced at a point where his actions feel like a parody of what we’re missing.

Sheldon hasn’t returned to the spinoff yet, meaning it’s incredibly obvious there’s a narrative gap for someone with a bit of weirdness to them. But as the saying goes, don’t fix what ain’t broken.

He’s harmless to the others, but to viewers, he is likely grating. Connor is only ever used as a C-plot in episodes, thrown in as if creators have forgotten he’s part of the family.

This changes slightly when we see him in Episode 7. Georgie is concerned his Mustang project with Jim is leaving Connor out, so he suggests the trio hit the road on an impromptu trip. You might remember when George did the same thing with Sheldon and Georgie… only this time, there’s less payoff.

Instead of bonding or having a personal moment (think of when George got Sheldon talking about cloud formations because science makes him happy), Connor effectively shuts himself off. He even gets a job at a local diner when he feels he does everything wrong, which is jarring at best.

Jim isn’t actually doing much to make Connor feel bad – in fact, Jim isn’t doing much of anything at all. While Connor comes home from the trip believing Georgie is a “good person” after their pep talk, it feels a bit hollow from the outside in.

We had this fantastic moment the first time around… Georgie even mentions it in the final Episode 7 scene. Sometimes greatness can’t be recreated, and it’s better to move on.

