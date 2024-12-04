Georgie & Mandy Episode 6 teases Jim’s biggest connection to George yet 

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 6 will follow Georgie’s journey into a brand-new church – and as he “hustles a reverend,” Jim’s similarities to George are creeping into view.

Religion and the Young Sheldon-verse shouldn’t go hand in hand, but they do. While the youngest Cooper boy is a staunch atheist, matriarch Mary has injected her faith into everyone around her… and that’s proved controversial.

Mary’s Christian influence creeps in once again through the latest episode of Georgie & Mandy, with Georgie becoming involved with another church in order to try and sell them a car repair service.

Article continues after ad

We know how Georgie feels about this – he even mentions Mary’s influence while taking to the reverend’s wife – but it’s Jim who makes some similar feelings known.

Jim shares George’s disapproval of the church

Much like George before him, Jim hints at his own disapproval of organized religion when he takes plenty of joy from Georgie’s business deal.

Article continues after ad

In the above clip, Georgie can be seen telling Jim, Audrey, and Mandy about his latest success for the tire shop – he’s secured complete automobile care for the congregation at an inflated price.

Article continues after ad

While Audrey is mortified that Georgie would swindle the church at a higher price point, Jim is bowled over by his business nous. He even offers to up Georgie’s salary for essentially ripping the reverend off.

If you watched all seasons of Young Sheldon, you’ll recognize this similar type of dismissive humor from George. Before his death, he merely tolerated the church for Mary’s sake, preferring to stay well away from her ongoing involvement.

Article continues after ad

He was always the first to shoot down religious suggestions, such as Mary becoming a youth pastor or working alongside Pastor Jeff at Medford Baptist Church. In the new TV show, Jim has drawn criticism for being too lax and passive compared to George as a father figure – but now the pair have never been closer.

Article continues after ad

There’s another Sheldon Easter egg too. When Jim references how financial incentive will help Georgie to be bigger and better, he says, “This is the kind of thing that makes communism appealing.”

Article continues after ad

The last time communism was referenced, Sheldon got into trouble for saying the US should follow communist principles after a bread company changed the recipe of his favorite loaf. George and Sheldon ended up apologizing on local TV, while Meemaw covered their bases with some patriotic performance.

How communism and religion will play out in Georgie’s adult life remains to be seen – Georgie & Mandy Episode 6 drops on December 5.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is airing weekly on CBS. Catch up with our Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, and Episode 5 recaps before you watch the next episode.