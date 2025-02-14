Georgie & Mandy Episode 10 finally explains The Big Bang Theory’s worst storyline

Changes between The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon aren’t exactly a secret, but now we finally know the story behind one of the main show’s biggest disappointments thanks to Georgie & Mandy.

Sadly, the Cooper family has changed for good. After the traumatic ending of Young Sheldon Season 7, George’s death sent the rest of the gang on their own separate spirals. While Missy has launched into her teenage rebellion years headfirst, Georgie has tried to become the family protector.

However, it’s Mary’s journey that’s arguably been the most volatile. Like we saw at Thanksgiving, she’s struggling with her life after George, only finding meaning and value through her faith.

Before Georgie & Mandy Episode 10, Mary’s transformation from Young Sheldon to TBBT was a head-scratching mystery, but now we’ve finally got some answers.

Mary’s religious ‘vengeance’ finally comes to blows in Georgie & Mandy

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 10 follows Audrey coming to blows with Mary over who is getting to spend more time with baby Cece. Instead of the fight being about religion like it was in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6, Mary uses her faith to strike down Audrey where she can – and it’s a significant change.

As Sheldon, Missy, and Georgie grew up, Mary used her Baptist teachings to instill good morals in them, trying to bring calm and wisdom to the family setting where she could. This changed slightly when George died, doubling down on prayers and rhetoric to try and save her childrens’ souls.

Now we’ve seen her appear a few times in Georgie & Mandy, that’s changed again. Slowly but surely, Mary is transforming into the God-fearing woman we meet in The Big Bang Theory, using her faith against anyone and anything she doesn’t like. In later years, there’s a warmth that’s removed from her personality, which doesn’t make her an endearing character.

While this hasn’t happened quite yet, we’re now starting to see the beginnings. Though Audrey uses Mary’s religion to taunt her, Mary strikes down with an iron fist. This time, Jesus is the fighter in her corner, and she’s not going down without packing a punch.

We also see Pastor Jeff try to mediate the situation, though this is a weak effort. He equally asks Georgie and Mandy to try and improve their relationship with God, though this doesn’t have the same tone to it.

