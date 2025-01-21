It’s almost time to head back to Medford! Georgie & Mandy will be back on screens next week, revealing its entire slate for the remainder of 2025.

For the hardened Young Sheldon fans among us, it’s been a testing time getting through the last few weeks without Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. In true CBS style, the new TV show has been on hiatus… until now.

Truth be told, it’s no Young Sheldon Season 8. Fan reception remains mixed, while viewing figures still largely remain below Season 7. That being said, it’s worth it for the cameos alone – we’ve already seen Mary, Missy, Meemaw, and Dale return.

The first half of the show has already aired, but the rest is now queued up and ready to go. Here’s exactly when you can watch Georgie & Mandy, as well as how many episodes are left to go.

How many episodes of Georgie & Mandy are there?

While we’ve already seen seven episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, there are still 15 more to go. The sitcom was greenlit for a full 22-episode order after its first three episodes aired.

CBS

Back in the good old days of Young Sheldon, seasons were a guaranteed 22 episodes a pop. Season 7 only had 14, but Georgie & Mandy is set to rectify the sitcom tradition.

The full season order was revealed on October 30, 2024, just one day before Episode 3 aired. CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement, “With the resounding success of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, we were instantly on board when Chuck, Steven, and Steve brought us the idea to further explore this world through Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

“The enthusiastic audience reception has demonstrated the enormous appeal of these characters, and we can’t wait to see all of the hilarious fun this season will undoubtedly deliver.”

Georgie & Mandy averaged around 6.5 million same-day viewers in its opening episodes, which beat the Young Sheldon Season 6 premiere.

What time is Georgie & Mandy Episode 8 out?

Episode 8 of Georgie & Mandy, titled ‘Diet Crap,’ airs on CBS on January 30, 2025 at 8-8.30pm ET/PT. New episodes will air weekly in the Thursday slot after that.

CBS

The binge-worthy TV show has been off our screens for over a month, and is coming back with a bang. “Tensions rise when Georgie intrudes on Mandy’s new sales gig; Audrey’s conflicted when Jim makes it a point not to coddle Connor,” the official synopsis reads.

As always, it will be available the next day on Paramount+, alongside the CBS website and app.

Georgie & Mandy release schedule

CBS

If you’ve yet to catch up with what we’ve already seen of the Young Sheldon spinoff, here’s what you’ve missed:

Episode 1, ‘The 6:10 to Lubbock’: October 17, 2024 Georgie and Mandy get fed up staying with her parents and reconsider their living situation after a fight with Mandy’s mum.

Episode 2, ‘Some New York Nonsense’: October 24, 2024 Georgie struggles to balance life, work, and family; Mandy worries for Georgie’s wellbeing; Missy gets into trouble at school.

Episode 3, ‘Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change’: October 31, 2024 Georgie digs into Mandy’s past when he discovers she’s been hiding thousands of dollars of debt; Mandy tries to right her wrongs by going back to work.

Episode 4, ‘Todd’s Mom’: November 7, 2024 Things get awkward when Georgie and Mandy try to make new friends; Jim and Audrey get competitive playing a game with Connor; a fellow waitress at the diner is looking for fun in the wake of her recent divorce.

Episode 5, ‘Thanksgiving’: November 14, 2024 Mandy struggles to get Georgie’s family to join him for his first Thanksgiving without his father.

Episode 6, ‘A Regular Samaritan’: December 5, 2024 Georgie joins a church to sell tires to the congregation and Mandy worries there is more to it than that.

Episode 7, ‘An Old Mustang’: December 12, 2024 Georgie worries that he’s leaving Connor out of his new project with Jim; Mandy and Audrey struggle to decorate CeeCee’s nursery without fighting.



Here’s what we know about the upcoming schedule:

Episode 8, ‘Diet Crap’: January 30, 2025 Tensions rise when Georgie intrudes on Mandy’s new sales gig; Audrey’s conflicted when Jim makes it a point not to coddle Connor.

Episode 9, ‘A Tire Convention and the Moral High Ground’: February 6, 2025

Episode 10, ‘TBA’ February 13, 2025

Episode 11, ‘TBA’: February. 20, 2025

Episode 12, ‘TBA’: February 27, 2025

Episode 13, ‘TBA’: March 6, 2025

Episode 14, ‘TBA’: March 13, 2025

Episode 15, ‘TBA’: March 20, 2025

Episode 16, ‘TBA’: March 27, 2025

Episode 17, ‘TBA’: April 3, 2025

Episode 18, ‘TBA’: April 10, 2025

Episode 19, ‘TBA’: April 17, 2025

Episode 20, ‘TBA’: April 24, 2025

Episode 21, ‘TBA’: May 1, 2025

Episode 22, ‘TBA’: May 8, 2025

As this is CBS, we could well see a break somewhere in between this batch of episodes. Georgie & Mandy went on a three-week hiatus after Thanksgiving, with Young Sheldon Season 7 broken into two parts thanks to football coverage.

However, nothing is confirmed at this stage, meaning we’ll need to go with common sense for the time being.

What you should expect from 2025 episodes

While we only have two episode synopses confirmed ahead of new episodes, fans can expect one thing for definite – cameos, cameos, and cameos.

CBS

We already know two of these are locked in – Pastor Jeff and former Medford High librarian Ms. Hutchins. Hutchins will star in Episode 8, seen talking to Georgie as pictured above.

While it’s unclear how her return will affect Georgie – he’ll be coming under fire for trying to take control of Mandy’s venture – George’s death might come back into the limelight. Georgie’s dad was seen with Hutchins on multiple occasions, and she likely has something to say about his passing.

Pastor Jeff will be seen in an episode titled ‘A House Divided,’ acting as a meditator while Mary and Audrey “compete for their granddaughter’s love,” according to co-creator Steve Holland.

“I don’t know that he’s doing great, but he’s certainly trying to [mediate],” he explained to TVLine. “Mary and Audrey butt heads, they don’t see eye to eye, and that’s a fun thing we haven’t gotten to explore. To put them head to head… felt like a really fun episode to do – and when we were breaking that story, it also seemed like a great chance to bring Matt Hobby back.

“It was so much fun to have him, and so much fun to put [those characters] in front of an audience and get a little Pastor Jeff sprinkled in our lives again,” he continued.

On top of this, fans can expect Georgie and Mandy to continue figuring out daily issues in newly married life under Audrey and Jim’s roof. While not confirmed, the remaining Coopers are likely to reappear in future episodes.

You can also read our interview with George Cooper’s Lance Barber, find out how it copied Young Sheldon’s most upsetting moment, and how the spinoff addresses its most controversial change.