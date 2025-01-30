Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is back but it needs to fix these 5 things

We’ve had a month and a half’s break from Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and in that time I’ve realized something. This show’s got more problems than George Sr’s heart and things need fixing.

Let’s be honest, nobody really wanted to leave Medford, but the chance to return through a spinoff felt like Meemaw winning big at cards. However, three months after it started airing and opinion is mixed – it’s not a total dud, yet it’s still missing the charm of the show we’ve had to leave behind.

Article continues after ad

The foolish decision to kill George means we can’t go back to what we once had, and a sitcom with an ungodly laugh track and near-nothing storylines only reminds us of that.

However, there’s a way for the new TV show to win the Nobel Prize of storytelling (totally a thing), but it will take some tough love. If Georgie & Mandy is willing, we can see it soar into 2025 by fixing these five things.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Audrey’s villain storyline

CBS

Halfway through Young Sheldon Season 6, Mandy’s mom, Audrey, was introduced as a physically distant yet ever-present villain, and it’s been a big old slog ever since. Sadly, we’re only part way through Georgie & Mandy, and so far it’s been the same old story.

To a certain extent, you have to sympathize. Being told your daughter is pregnant by a “lowly” stranger who also happens to be a teenager isn’t an easy pill to swallow. But narratively, we’ve come so far since then.

Article continues after ad

It’s getting boring to watch Audrey play into the same grudges she’s likely held for a few years now – and if anything, it makes her look like a bigger baby than Cece. What new episodes could benefit the most from is Audrey growing up and taking some accountability.

Granted, there are some small signs she’s becoming less toxic. She was by Georgie’s side when Cece said her first word and subtly acknowledged when he did the right thing. Still, we need to see some serious character development now, for everyone’s sake.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Getting rid of Connor

CBS

Sorry, Dougie Baldwin, but this one grinds my gear the most. If CBS wants to get Georgie & Mandy up to Sheldon’s standards, they need to get rid of Connor altogether.

That sounds harsh, but by this point, we know he’s been brought in to do a bad impression of everyone’s favorite boy genius Sheldon. Sadly, Connor has all of the quirks and none of the charm; he’s adding absolutely nothing to each episode’s storyline. Instead, he’s taking us out of the moment and making us question everything he’s doing.

Article continues after ad

Perhaps he’d be happier at a college of eccentric musicians. Perhaps he’d be happier working on the Jay Leno show after their strange bromance was revealed. Whatever it is, we need to ditch the driftwood.

More Cooper family time

CBS

Okay, this one feels like I’m asking for Young Sheldon Season 8, and maybe I am. It’s no secret that the best episodes of Georgie & Mandy so far have been the ones solely focused on the Cooper family.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thanksgiving was the first time the Coopers and McAllisters were brought together, and now we’ve had a taste of what a duel episode looks like; we can’t go back to cameos.

In an ideal world, Mary, Missy, and Meemaw would be made core characters. Georgie & Mandy would split their perspectives between both families. If Mandy is still that annoyed by living with Mandy, they can always go back to Mary’s house – we know she’s offered as recently as Episode 1.

Article continues after ad

Georgie & Mandy’s marriage problems

CBS

Obviously, the show is called Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage for a reason, but these two are seriously stuck in a rut. Much like we’ve seen with Audrey’s role, there’s a real lack of character development. Mandy is stuck in a job she doesn’t like, while Georgie is arguably not tapping into his full potential as a businessman.

Annoyingly, we know Episode 8 is going to fall into the same trap. ‘Diet Crap’ follows Mandy getting a new gig selling weight loss products, arguing with Georgie when he tries to take over.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There are two easy ways this can be rectified: finally giving Mandy some worthwhile career development, and Georgie venturing out separately from Jim. While a boost for Mandy would give her some worthwhile meaning, we know Georgie becomes the legendary Dr. Tire we meet in the Big Bang Theory.

Chances are he does a much better job in business than Jim, especially as he’s already running rings around him. If we really want to see Georgie at his professional best, Jim has to concede.

Article continues after ad

Sheldon’s return

CBS

When Georgie & Mandy first started airing, I didn’t think Sheldon needed to come back at all. However, now seven episodes – and most of his family – have passed us by, it feels like a glaring omission that needs to be addressed.

Given we’ve seen Mary, Missy, and Meemaw multiple times already, it’s weird Sheldon’s time at college has hardly been addressed, never mind his not coming home. His lack of return at Thanksgiving was written off as a “Sheldonism,” ie he wouldn’t have thought to come back at all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless, everyone wants their mommy at some stage, and it seems unfeasible Sheldon stayed away from Medford until he goes back in TBBT. When he sees Georgie as an adult, we find they haven’t spoken for almost 10 years, and it’s implied Georgie was left to take care of Mary and Missy while Sheldon wasn’t there.

Does this mean Sheldon was completely absent? Not necessarily. Our adult memories don’t necessarily account for the truth, and a quick trip back to say hello probably doesn’t count in the grand scheme of things anyway. Plus, the Sheldon we meet in the prequel is a completely different boy, so let’s get him back where he belongs, please.

Article continues after ad

Check out our Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage review and our recap of Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5, Episode 6, and Episode 7.

You can also read our interview with George Cooper’s Lance Barber, find out how it copied Young Sheldon’s most upsetting moment, and how the spinoff addresses its most controversial change.