Georgie & Mandy is about to pit the series’ worst characters against each other

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage burst back onto our screens last week, but it’s what’s to come that’s got everyone excited – a Young Sheldon blowout is on the cards between our least favorite characters.

If either of The Big Bang Theory prequels have taught us anything, it’s that most families are dysfunctional. This can definitely be said for the Coopers and the McAllisters… especially when they get together.

That’s been a rare occurrence, though. Once Georgie and Mandy fell pregnant with Cece at the end of Young Sheldon Season 5, the families were one for the birth and their follow-up wedding. In Georgie & Mandy, we see them reunite for Thanksgiving (minus big man George, of course).

Now, their paths are set to cross once again, but not for the nicest of reasons. To add fuel to the fire, a new Young Sheldon cameo is coming along for the ride.

Mary and Audrey go head-to-head in Georgie & Mandy

In Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Episode 10, titled ‘A House Divided,’ Mary Cooper squares off with Audrey over Cece, and Pastor Jeff is on hand to mediate.

Co-creator Steve Holland explained the pair are to “compete for their granddaughter’s love,” adding “Mary and Audrey butt heads, they don’t see eye to eye, and that’s a fun thing we haven’t gotten to explore. To put them head to head… felt like a really fun episode to do – and when we were breaking that story, it also seemed like a great chance to bring Matt Hobby back.”

Jeff hasn’t been seen at all since George’s funeral in the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending, but made himself a memorable next-door neighbor to the Coopers with wife Robyn.

“I don’t know that he’s doing great, but he’s certainly trying to [mediate],” Holland continued. “It was so much fun to have him, and so much fun to put [those characters] in front of an audience and get a little Pastor Jeff sprinkled in our lives again.”

The episode won’t air until February 14, 2025, so we’ve got a little while to speculate exact plot points. Given Audrey and Mary have their own meeting with Pastor Jeff before Georgie & Mandy are brought in, we can guess the grounds for debate could be religious.

We’ve seen this happen once before, remember? In Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7, both grandmas tried to baptize Cece behind Mandy’s back, causing Mandy to uninvite them from the wedding ceremony. To jog your memory, Audrey is a Catholic while Mary is a Baptist.

Things were left on an uneasy truce, meaning old grudges could spark up once again. Mary has been spending less time with Cece because Georgie and Mandy live with Audrey, so she’ll likely be on the war path.

